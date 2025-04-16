'They look too cool to ignore': Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth continue their couple fashion game in Rs 7,300 denim outfit and co-ord set

When it’s Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth taking centre stage, their fashion always takes the cake. Attending an event full of glitz and glamor yesterday (15th April), the power couple stole the limelight with their on-point style game. Exuding modern elegance, they both stepped out in the co-ord set, keeping their look monochrome. Here is a detailed breakdown of her look. Let’s dive into it!

Aditi Rao Hydari's co-ord set outfit featured a denim bandeau top that came with a tag of Rs 2,950. The straight neckline and off-shoulder design were added to focus on the collarbones, whereas the flattering silhouette enhanced her look. For a perfect party look, this top can be effortlessly styled with bottoms of your choice, whether jeans or shorts, but in the actress’s case, it was different.

Always known for her stand-out looks, the Heeramandi fame gave a monochromatic touch and paired her top with the denim trousers priced at Rs 4,350. The mid-waist fit had belt loops, whereas side pockets and patch pockets at the back added a practical touch.

The fashion icon knows how to style her ensembles with minimal accessories without appearing too casual. Her choice of golden stud earrings added a striking touch, whereas her approach to comfortable footwear with white shoes maintained a lovely balance between glamor and chic. Her hair was left open, parted in the middle.

Aditi’s makeup was the perfect blend of minimal and bold. She kept her appearance subtle with the blush glow on her cheekbones and the flawless charm achieved with a radiant base. What caught our attention was the bold stroke she added to her lips, painting them with red lipstick.

Siddharth always knew how to compliment his wife’s simple and impactful look and once again stood up to it. He wore a short length kurta with a subtle V-cut and rolled-up sleeves. And opting for a monochrome look, he casually paired it with the wide-legged trousers that ensured enough room to move freely while setting a trend. Lastly, he was all set to grace the event with his well-settled hair and brown footwear.

Both Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth became the heart of the event by matching each other’s vibe in coordinating their outfits and setting fashion goals for all the couples out there. Take cues!

