6 unconventional protagonists of Netflix movies who redefined the quintessential image of a Bollywood ‘hero’

Gone are the days when a Bollywood hero was defined as macho or angry. His characteristics no longer need to fit the quintessential image of a hero as set over the years. Here’s a list of some unconventional protagonists from Netflix movies who, we feel, have redefined the traditional imagery of a Bollywood ‘hero.’

1. Khel Khel Mein (2024)

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Taapsee Pannu, Aditya Seal, Pragya Jaiswal

IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Release Year: 2024

2024 Genre: Comedy

Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein is undoubtedly one of his best comedy films. At the beginning of the movie, we are introduced to his character, Dr. Rishabh Malik, who initially comes across as a shady individual. One might assume him to be a liar and a rogue, but as the story unfolds, his emotional and fatherly side is revealed. A standout scene shows him maturely handling his daughter’s request to be with her boyfriend, showcasing what ideal parenting should look like.

2. Tamasha (2015)

Cast: Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Vivek Mushran, Piyush Mishra

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Release Year: 2015

2015 Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Imtiaz Ali’s Tamasha has found a new popularity in the world of social media. Unlike the quintessential hero, Ranbir Kapoor’s Ved struggles with his dual personality – what he wants and what he is made to do. His struggle to find his identity and emotional expression, especially in the second half of the film, makes him a more nuanced and relatable character.

3. Laapataa Ladies (2023)

Cast: Nitanshi Goel, Sparsh Shrivastava, Pratibha Ranta, Chhaya Kadam

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

Release Year: 2023

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies introduces one of the most beautifully crafted characters in Sparsh Shrivastava’s Deepak Kumar. He is far from the quintessential hero who fights situations with muscle power. Instead, Deepak is portrayed as an everyday person, not a larger-than-life figure. His resilience and calm demeanor shine through, as he manages to maintain his composure even in the most provoking situations.

4. Talaash (2012)

Cast: Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Release Year: 2012

2012 Genre: Mystery-thriller

The nail-biting mystery-thriller featured Aamir Khan in the role of a not-so-conventional Senior Police Inspector. His portrayal showcased personality traits rarely seen on-screen, revealing a vulnerable side of a tough cop. Beneath his stern exterior, he is a grieving father struggling to cope with the loss of his son, adding depth and emotional complexity to the character.

5. Dil Chahta Hai (2001)

Cast: Aamir Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Saif Ali Khan, Preity Zinta, Dimple Kapadia

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Release Year: 2024

2024 Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Dil Chahta Hai redefined friendship and romance by exploring some of the most relatable scenarios. In the film, we see Akshaye Khanna’s Sid, a quiet and mature character whose sensitivity is highlighted through his unique perspective on life and relationships. His more naïve and emotional side comes to the forefront when he falls in love with an older woman, Dimple Kapadia’s Tara Jaiswal, adding depth and nuance to his character.

6. Hasee Toh Phasee (2024)

Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra, Adah Sharma

IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

6.8/10 Release Year: 2014

2014 Genre: Romance, Comedy

One of the most beloved rom-coms featured Sidharth Malhotra’s Nikhil Bhardwaj as a flawed character navigating his personal battles. It’s refreshing how the film refrained from painting a rosy, idealized picture of the hero, despite being a romantic movie. Nikhil’s emotional vulnerability and openness are beautifully portrayed, and these qualities ultimately become key reasons for the development of his relationship with Meeta.

Which of these characters is your favorite?

