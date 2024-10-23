Earlier in the month, Pinkvilla was the first on net to report that Aamir Khan has been discussing a sequel to the 2008 cult blockbuster, Ghajini, with producers Allu Aravind and Madhu Mantena. We also informed our readers that the producers of Ghajini have pitched an idea to Aamir, and the actor has asked them to develop and comeback with a storyboard. Soon after, we discovered that Allu Aravind is planning to make Ghajini 2 in the original language – Tamil too – with Suriya in lead. The Kanguva hero confirmed the development in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla.

Speaking about Ghajini 2, Suriya said, “Ghajini 2 was actually, surprising that you asked me now. After a long time, Allu Aravind came up with that idea (for sequel) and said if that would be possible. I said definitely sir, we can think of it. Yes, the talk has started, the things are in process. Ghajini 2 might happen.” And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt from our reliable sources that Allu Aravind and Madhu Mantena are planning to simultaneously shoot for Ghajini 2 in Hindi and Tamil.

According to a source, “With things going Pan India, remakes of cult films with popular stars are a thing of the past now. Both Suriya and Aamir Khan are excited by the idea of Ghajini 2, but don’t want the remake tag on their film. They are also concerned that the film arriving first will take away the novelty factor and conveyed their concerns to the producers. On hearing out both the actors, Allu Aravind and Madhu Mantena came up with a solution of shooting for the two Ghajini films at the same time frame and bring them to the big screen on the same day.”

Advertisement

The source further informed that Aamir and Suriya are on board principally to the idea of simultaneous release, however, are awaiting bound scripts before doing the paper-work. “Sequel to a cult-like Ghajini is a big responsibility as the first part has been a game-changer for both the actors. Their focus is to ensure that it’s an organic sequel and not the one made for the sake of money. They have liked the idea, but await narrations at different stages of development. The scripting work is underway at the moment, and we will have a clearer picture on the prospects of Ghajini 2 by mid-2025,” the source concludes.

Interestingly, the team of Drishyam franchise is also thinking on similar lines, as the Hindi and Malayalam producers want to simultaneously shoot the film and bring them to the big screen on the same day to ensure a unique and spoiler-free experience for the viewers across the languages. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: “It could be Rolex or Irumbu Kai Maayavi”: Suriya breaks silence on his next with Lokesh Kanagaraj