THROWBACK: DYK Shraddha Kapoor’s crazy fan watched Aashiqui 2 at least 40 times and did THIS every time he saw it

Shraddha Kapoor’s popularity increased manifolds when she featured in Mohit Suri’s romantic musical drama film, Aashiqui 2, with Aditya Roy Kapur. She quickly became a fan favorite, with many calling her by her screen name, Aarohi. Among the scores of admirers who watched her movie multiple times and made it a box office success was one who saw the film nearly 40 times. The astonishing part is that every time he watched the film, she would text the actress on her personal mobile number.

Not only this, he also managed to get the actress’s personal mobile number. And every time he would enjoy the movie, she would text her that he was seeing it only for her. He would also address Kapoor by her on-screen name, Aarohi. Isn’t this something sweet and scary at the same time?

While the audience loves her, the actress also reciprocates them with her heartfelt gratitude. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actress called moviegoers ‘Kings and Queen’. She told us, “I believe in their (audiences’) love. If you’re getting that, you’re very, very blessed in life… I am all about the love. The audience is the most important part of films. The audience is the king and queen. As long as I am entertaining them and they are happy with what I am doing.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha was last seen in the horror-comedy movie Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank. Helmed by Amar Kaushik, the film also stars Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana in key roles. Jointly produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios, it is the sequel to the 2018 movie Stree.

After being released on August 15, 2024, the movie has broken several box office records. As per the last update, in 17 days, Stree 2 did a business of Rs 458.15 crore net at the Indian box office.

