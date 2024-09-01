Stree 2 Box Office Collections Day 17: Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao film records 85% jump, mints Rs 16.65 crore

Stree 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead, is performing extremely well at the box office. The movie raked Rs 16.65 crore on its 17th day, i.e., the third Sunday, which is huge considering a mid-budget movie and no-star face among the ensemble cast. The 17-day total cume of Stree 2 stands at Rs 458.15 crore net at the Indian box office.

Stree 2 smashes Rs 16.65 crore on its third Saturday, triumphs journey to Rs 500 crore mark

The Amar Kaushik directorial horror-comedy drama is in no mood to slow down at the box office. The movie wreaks havoc on its third Saturday and recorded an astounding jump of 85% over its previous day. The Rajkummar-Shraddha starrer crosses the Rs 450 crore mark on its 17th day with flying colors and begins its journey toward the Rs 500 crore milestone.

Stree 2 collected a phenomenal Rs 292 crore net in its first week, followed by Rs 140 crore in the second week. The movie begins its third weekend by smashing Rs 9 crore at the box office, padded by Rs 16.65 crore net the following day.

Moreover, it is expected to hit the mark of Rs 20 crore on its third Sunday. The comedy-drama is likely to end its third weekend by collecting around Rs 45 crore and taking its total box office collection to Rs 480 crore net in India.

Stree 2 lifetime expectations

The mid-budget Maddock's production venture will hit Rs 500 crore by next week. It will likely surpass the lifetime box office collections of Animal, Baahubali 2, Pathaan, and Gadar 2 by the end of its theatrical run. As of now, it is expected to rake over Rs 550 crore in its lifetime and settle somewhere around Jawan. Interestingly, Stree 2 will be the only non-action movie in the Rs 500 crore club.

The movie is performing extraordinarily in overseas locations, with major contributions from the USA, Canada, and the Middle East. Stree 2 is expected to gross Rs 700 crore plus at the worldwide box office in its lifetime.

The Day Wise Net India Box Office Collections of Stree 2 are as under:

Day India Nett Collections Premieres Rs 8.75 crore 1 Rs 52.25 crore 2 Rs 31 crore 3 Rs 44 crore 4 Rs 57 crore 5 Rs 37 crore 6 Rs 25 crore 7 Rs 19.5 crore 8 Rs 17.5 crore 9 Rs 18.5 crore 10 Rs 33 crore 11 Rs 42 crore 12 Rs 18 crore 13 Rs 11.5 crore 14 Rs 9.50 crore 15 Rs 8.25 crore 16 Rs 9 crore 17 Rs 16.65 crore Total Rs 458.15 crore in 17 days in India

Watch Stree 2 Trailer here:

About Stree 2

Stree 2 continues from where Stree ends. The slogans on the walls of Chanderi change from 'O Stree Kal Aana' (Oh woman, come tomorrow) to 'O Stree Raksha Karna' (Oh woman, please protect us). This time around, there is a new ghost in the form of Sar-Kata (The one with a cut head), who abducts women with modern thoughts and beliefs. Vicky (Rajkummar Rao) and his friends come together to find and fight the headless ghost with even more power than Stree. To help Vicky and his friends out, there's a woman (Shraddha Kapoor) who Vicky really loves.

What is the truth about the woman that Vicky really loves? Will Vicky, along with his gang, be able to defeat Sar-Kata? What does the future hold for the people of Chanderi? Watch Stree 2 to find out.

Stree 2 in Theaters

Stree 2 plays at a theater near you now.

