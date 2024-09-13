THROWBACK: When Alia Bhatt admitted being 'obsessed' with Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan: 'He is the most cutest person...'

Alia Bhatt is regarded as one of the best actresses in Bollywood these days. She is undoubtedly an inspiration for every aspiring actor. Here's revisiting when the Jigra actress admitted she is obsessed with Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan and read out his 'cutest message' publicly.

Back in 2022, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh appeared on Karan Johar's popular chat show, Koffee With Karan, and made several revelations about their personal and professional lives. In one such instance, Alia revealed that she is obsessed with Ibrahim Ali Khan and called him the cutest person she has ever met.

She candidly read Ibrahim Ali Khan's DM on the show, leaving Ranveer and KJo in splits. Alia began with, "Had to remove the time to message you personally... " to which Ranveer and KJo couldn't control their laughs. The Bajirao Mastani actor taunted, "Since you're busier than Jeff Bezos in life."

Further, Alia continued reading, "I cannot believe this is the same lady I learn from every time I am on set. You are just phenomenal. You are so so good as Gangu, and seeing you as Rani and then watching this film. It's safe to say you mold yourself effortlessly, like water taking shape of its container. So so good, best actress in the country."

The cute yet funny text left Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar laughing loudly. The host said, "He went Bruce Lee on you," while Ranveer folded his hands and concluded, "Thank You, Sir, Thank You."

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is gearing up for the release of Jigra, set to hit the screens on October 11, while Ranveer Singh is currently enjoying his paternity leave. He will soon resume the shooting of his next film with Aditya Dhar.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Ibrahim Ali Khan is soon marking his acting debut in Bollywood. The young actor has already shot for Sarzameen, co-starring Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaaran. He is also doing a couple of other projects, including a love story titled Diler, co-starring South sensation Sreeleela.

ALSO READ: Sikandar: Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna shot vibrant and festive song with 200 background dancers? Here’s what we know