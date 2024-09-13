Alia Bhatt confirms collaboration with Diljit Dosanjh in Jigra and lets the 'chairs say it all'; Fans go crazy for Ikk Kudi duo’s reunion

Alia Bhatt has recently confirmed her collaboration with Diljit Dosanjh for her upcoming film, Jigra alongside Vedang Raina. The actress recently posted an intriguing picture that featured her with the Punjabi sensation from the sets; leaving fans extremely excited.

Today, on September 13, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle and shared an exciting photograph with Diljit Dosanjh. The picture was straight out from the sets of Jigra where both of them were seen sitting on the chairs facing against the camera. While the Crew actor looked towards the actress and smiled, Alia was seen glancing at the movie title, Jigra above.

Diljit’s chair had a text that reads, "Sings About Kudi" and Alia’s chair mentioned "The Said ‘Kudi’" Not to keep fans intrigued, the post was captioned, "chairs say it all" followed by a mic emoji @diljitdosanjh

Take a look

Alia Bhatt and Diljit Dosanjh had last collaborated on the 2016-released, Udta Punjab, directed by Abhishek Chaubey. The duo had also given their voice to the reprised version of Ikk Kudi which received immense love from the audiences.

Nearly eight years after their reunion has left fans extremely excited. Soon after the post was shared, fans couldn’t stop themselves from thronging the comments section reacting to their reunion.

A user wrote, "Dope already", another fan commented, "Aw alia will singing i can't wait" while a third excited fan wrote, "This is going to be crazyyy the ‘ik kudi’ duo is back y’all" while another fan gushed, "I can’t wait for another banger they’re about to create" while another fan expressed, "woahhh. what a wholesome crossover!!! can't waittt"

Advertisement

In addition to this, several fans dropped red-heart, heart-eye and fire emojis showcasing their enthusiasm over the upcoming collaboration.

Meanwhile, the teaser trailer of the upcoming movie, Jigra was released just a couple of days back. Directed by Vasan Bala, the film features Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina in the lead roles. Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Alia Bhatt’s Eternal Sunshine Productions, the film is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 11, 2024.

In addition to this, Alia is currently also juggling her shoot for the upcoming YRF spy-universe film, Alpha, alongside Sharvari.

ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan to replace Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya in movie adaptation of Mirzapur? Director Gurmeet Singh says, ‘At this moment...'