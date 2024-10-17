THROWBACK: When Alia Bhatt revealed she ‘jumped’ for 5 minutes after being offered Inshallah with Salman Khan

Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt, two of the biggest stars in Bollywood, were supposed to come together for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah. However, the film was shelved. Recently, Alia shared that she hoped the movie would be revived someday. In this piece, let’s throwback to the moment when the actress revealed that she jumped for five minutes after being offered the film with Salman.

In an old interview with Bollywood Hungama, Alia Bhatt was asked about her first response to being offered Inshallah with Salman Khan. In her answer, Alia recalled herself jumping. She shared that she was out of India during that time and was in the middle of something when she got the call. The actress said, “Literally, I ran to the corner, and I jumped up and down for five minutes because I was so excited.”

Inshallah was officially announced in 2019. Sharing about it on her X (formerly Twitter) account, Alia had expressed, “Dream with your eyes wide open they say & I did. Sanjay Sir and Salman Khan are magical together & I can't wait to join them on this beautiful journey called ‘Inshallah.’” Have a look at her old tweet!

Inshallah would have marked Alia Bhatt’s first collaboration with Salman Khan and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. However, she went on to work with the filmmaker in the crime drama Gangubai Kathiawadi. The 2022 film received a lot of acclaim and won Alia her first National Award.

Now, she is gearing up to start the shoot of Love & War with Bhansali. She will share the screen with her husband Ranbir Kapoor and Raazi co-star Vicky Kaushal in the epic. Love & War is slated to hit theaters on March 20, 2026.

In a recent interview with The Lallantop, Alia expressed that she hoped Sanjay Leela Bhansali would make Inshallah someday, as it is a brilliant love story.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is busy shooting for his action entertainer Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It is scheduled for a theatrical release on Eid 2025. Salman is also set to star in Kick 2.

