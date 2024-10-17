INSIDE Radhika Merchant’s star-studded birthday bash ft. Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya, Suhana Khan, Aryan, Ananya Panday and more

Radhika Merchant, who married Anant Ambani in 2024, recently celebrated her birthday in style. Inside pictures from her star-studded party have surfaced on the internet. Many Bollywood celebrities, including Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya, Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, Ananya Panday, and more, were in attendance.

Today, October 17, 2024, internet sensation Orry took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures and videos from Radhika Merchant’s birthday celebration last night. In a clip from Radhika’s cake-cutting ceremony, she was seen sweetly feeding the cake to her husband Anant Ambani, father-in-law Mukesh Ambani, mother-in-law Nita Ambani, and more. Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani and other family members were also present.

Orry posted a picture with the birthday girl, who looked stunning in a white top and red skirt. He also posed alongside Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta. One photo captured him with Ranveer Singh, who sported a dapper look in a white shirt and black pants.

Have a look!

Orry also clicked pictures with the lovebirds Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya. The actress wore a silver bodycon dress, while her boyfriend donned a shirt with a colorful print. Janhvi’s sister, Khushi Kapoor, also attended the party in a black outfit.

Suhana Khan looked gorgeous in a dress with polka dots, while Ananya Panday went for the ethnic look in a sea-green suit. Arjun Kapoor posed with Orry, making a quirky expression.

Jawan director Atlee and cricketer MS Dhoni were also part of the grand celebration.

Check out the pictures here!

Orry even shared a fun video from the dinner table at the party. Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani, Ranveer Singh, MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi, Shikhar Pahariya, Khushi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Aryan Khan, and Suhana Khan all sat together. Khushi and Ananya made annoyed expressions, while Aryan winked for the camera and Suhana gave a huge smile.

The caption of the post read, “Everyone so mean to me.”

Earlier, Orry posted an unseen video from Radhika and Anant’s cruise pre-wedding festivities to wish her a happy birthday. In the video, Katy Perry dedicated the song I Kissed a Girl to Radhika, while she sweetly kissed the singer’s cheek.

