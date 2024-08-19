THROWBACK: When Anushka Sharma sang Haule Haule from Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Shah Rukh Khan couldn't stop smiling; WATCH

Anushka Sharma made her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan's Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and it proved to be a huge commercial success. Interestingly her last film Zero also had SRK in the lead. As fans look forward to seeing the actress again on the big screen, an old video featuring her and King Khan has gone viral on X (formerly Twitter). The video clip from RNBDJ promotions shows Anushka singing Haule Haule song in front of the superstar while he can't stop smiling.

In the video shared by a fan, Shah Rukh Khan asks Anushka Sharma about her favorite song from their film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and she replies by saying Haule Haule. In a few seconds, the actress starts singing the song while also doing its hook step with an infectious smile on her face. As SRK enjoys her performance affectionately, she asks him to do it along with her. The superstar who isn't prepared for it tells her he doesn't remember the step. He also compliments her by saying, "People say you dance wonderfully." Take a look:

SRK and Anushka have worked together in 4 films titled Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008), Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012), Jab Harry Met Sejal (2017), and Zero (2018) and their onscreen pair has received immense love from the audience. Talking about RNBDJ, the Aditya Chopra directorial was one of the biggest grossers of 2008 and established Anushka as a promising newcomer. The film which was released on December 12, 2008, proved to be one of the most loved romantic comedies of Bollywood.

While SRK's double role as Surinder Sahni and Raj turned out to be iconic, Anushka Sharma's performance as Taani Gupta also won millions of hearts. The music of the film was a chartbuster and songs like Haule Haule, Dance Pe Chance, and Tujhme Rab Dikhta Hai are still cherished by the fans.

Meanwhile, Anushka will be next seen in Chakda 'Xpress which is the biopic of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The release date of the film directed by Prosit Roy is still unknown. Stay Tuned to Pinkvilla for more Bollywood updates.

