THROWBACK: When Anushka Sharma shared her unique definition of ‘romantic’ person; ‘For me, very small things matter’

Anushka Sharma is in one of the most healthy and beautiful relationships right now but there was also a time when the actress was unsure about her expectations from her partner. Back in 2011, the Phillauri star appeared on Simi Garewal’s show India’s Most Desirable where she shared, “I don’t know what I want out of a relationship right now.”

When Simi asked her if she was romantic, Anushka Sharma was quick to deny it and ask what is the definition of a romantic person. She shared, “What do you like if you are romantic? For me, very small things matter. For me, if a guy is like, caring towards me, and he does it in a way that it comes out naturally for him, for me that is being romantic. He could, for example, if I am sick, pass me a medicine, or say, ‘You should have this’, without making a big deal; for me, that is more than enough.”

Isn’t it the bare minimum all of us need in our relationships? It’s now going to be seven years since Anushka married the love of her life Virat Kohli. Also, this wasn’t a new thing and she was always prepared to embrace this phase. Sharma in another interview had called marriage “very important”. “I want to be married. I want to have kids. And when I am married, I probably do not want to be working,” the PK actress said.

Well, the woman turned out to be true to her words. Anushka is barely seen active in showbiz anymore and is embracing her second phase of motherhood. Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli first became parents to an adorable baby girl named Vamika on 11 January 2021. Earlier this year on 15 February, the couple welcomed their second child, a son Akaay.

On the work front, Anushka’s last full-length feature film arrived back in 2018 titled Zero opposite Shah Rukh Khan. She then made a brief cameo in 2022’s film Qala and The Romantics. Her last announced film Chakda Xpress is still struggling to find a release date for unknown reasons. In the said biographical drama Anushka plays the former Indian women's team cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

