Aamir Khan gets emotional on Rhea Chakraborty's podcast Chapter 2; calls Shah Rukh, Salman and Hrithik 'really handsome'

Aamir Khan is soon to feature in Rhea Chakraborty's podcast, Chapter 2. During the chat on the second episode of the show, which will air on YouTube on August 23, the actor calls Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Hrithik Roshan 'handsome.'

A while ago, the Sonali Cable actress dropped the official trailer of the upcoming episode of her podcast that dives deep into the emotional side of Mr Perfectionist. The 1-minute 12-second clip opens with Rhea Chakraborty asking the PK actor if he ever thinks of himself as a star when he sees himself in the mirror. Upon hearing this, Aamir Khan has a good laugh.

Sharing the trailer on her social media handle, the actress wrote, “I’m thrilled to welcome Aamir Khan, a true star and a genuine friend. Stay tuned for a deep dive into his experience with stardom, parenthood, grief, and more. #Chapter2, episode out on Friday, 23rd August.”

Take a look:

As he pats Rhea’s back for showing “remarkable courage,” he also states that he believes in magic and not professionalism. During the chat, he made a shocking revelation and said, “Mujhey filmon se hatna hai (I was to exit from films.).” Obviously, neither Rhea nor the audience would believe that he was telling the truth. Further on, the megastar spoke about getting therapy and stated that he learned a lot from it. Grief was another topic they had a deep conversation about, and it ended up making Khan teary-eyed.

In the upcoming episode, the Bollywood icon will also reveal the turning point in his career from where his ‘Chapter 2’ began. He even called Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan “handsome,” to which the host, Rhea, added that she thinks he is handsome too. The trailer ends with the Bank Chor actor emphasizing that she never said Aamir Khan was stylish.

Rhea Chakraborty started her podcast journey on her birthday this year. In the first episode of Chapter 2, she conversed with Sushmita Sen and touched upon several nuances of her professional and personal life.

