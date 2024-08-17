Shah Rukh Khan reveals he eats only one meal a day; ‘I go to sleep at 5 am and wake up around…’

Shah Rukh Khan, often hailed as the "King of Bollywood," exudes a unique charm that has captivated audiences around the world for decades. Known for his magnetic screen presence and versatile acting skills, Khan's appeal transcends traditional stardom. The Dunki actor has recently opened up about his lifestyle. The actor revealed that his schedule often sees him going to sleep at 5 am and waking up around 9 or 10 am. Khan also shared that after returning home from work at 2 am, he dedicates time to working out before heading to bed.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, SRK reflected on his activities during the pandemic, noting that with limited options available, he encouraged everyone to learn Italian cooking and work out. He mentioned that he took his own advice to heart, building his physique through regular exercise. The Jawan actor shared that he typically "eats only one meal a day", a personal preference unrelated to intermittent fasting, and spends about half an hour at the gym daily.

He explained, "I go to sleep at five in the morning. When Mark Wahlberg gets up, I go off to sleep. And then I wake up about nine or 10 if I’m shooting. But then I will come home at 2am, take a bath and then work out before I go to sleep."

Meanwhile, on the work front, he will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh's King alongside daughter Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan. King is a high-energy action thriller that follows the journey of a mentor and his disciple as they test their survival skills against numerous challenges. The title King reflects the plot, as it portrays Shah Rukh Khan’s character as 'The King of The World... Underworld' in this thrilling narrative.

In a recent chat with Variety, the Pathaan actor was inquired about his upcoming project. He revealed that it is King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh and creatively produced by Siddharth Anand, the director of Pathaan. Khan added that the film is an action drama and expressed that he had wanted to work on such a project for approximately seven to eight years.

