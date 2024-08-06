THROWBACK: When Anushka Sharma revealed people make fun of her for repeating shoes, bags and Rani Mukerji questioned 'Is there an airport entry look?'

Anushka Sharma is someone who doesn’t fear calling a spade, a spade. The actress once sat in a candid conversation with actress Rani Mukerji for India Today and spoke about the craze around airport looks which had seen a boom around that time. The conversation started with Rani telling how she herself doesn’t mind giving pictures 24*7 but “I can’t suddenly take the decision for my husband’s or Adira’s pictures being published.”

In the same words length, she added that such time has come that it is hard to imagine someone wearing slippers and boarding a flight. Rani Mukerji further admitted that she finds it hilarious knowing that people actually have certain stylists who dress them up for the airport.

Anushka Sharma chimed in this conversation and revealed that she had to learn how to be relaxed and deal with all the attention she was getting. “You know how I did that? It happened when I decided that I was not going to give a damn about any of this,” the PK actress said.

When Rani asked Anushka whether she also has a stylist and “Is there an airport entry?”, the latter said no adding, “No, but there are people who make fun of me because I am repeating my bags or I am repeating my shoes and I genuinely don’t care.” Rani further spoke about how even finding a house in Mumbai is difficult and over that people expect us to have bags and bags of clothes for new airport looks every time.

Anushka Sharma quipped, “I made my life very simple. I wear black.” Rani then wondered what’s the point of dressing up when the airport security will eventually tell you to take off your belts and boots anyway. “Kitna embarrassing hota hoga”, Mukerji added.

Anushka being the cutie admitted that she is so scared of authority that she cannot fall into that pit. The Hichki actress further revealed that there are several actors who have gone into depression due to social media because they take everything written about them so seriously and start to believe it.

While Anushka was last seen in a cameo in Qala (2020), Rani fronted the superhit drama Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway.

