THROWBACK: When Diljit Dosanjh broke silence on why he consistently commented on Kylie Jenner's posts, ‘I love her very much and more than…’

Diljit Dosanjh has undoubtedly won the hearts of Indians and fans abroad in recent years. From his exceptional acting performance in films like Amar Singh Chamkila to his stint on global platforms, the singer is achieving new milestones with his work. But there was a time when he used to hit the headlines for his amusing obsession with global celebrity Kylie Jenner, and he revealed he did so because he genuinely liked her and wanted to make his people happy.

Previously, Diljit Dosanjh, known for his fun personality, frequently commented on Kylie’s Instagram posts and live sessions in Punjabi, leaving fans in splits. He also used to mention about her at his concerts. Consequently, in a candid interview with PTI, the Udta Punjab actor was asked about the reason for it.

His response surprised everyone as the singer acknowledged his admiration for her and revealed he liked making people with those fun comments. “I love her very much. Now, more than loving her, what makes me happy is how much people are interested in my comments. I never leave any chance to comment. But she hasn’t replied yet, but maybe soon. Also, I comment in Punjabi, so that she doesn’t reply. My people should have fun, that’s it,” Dosanjh explained.

His fascination with Kylie Jenner and the Kardashian-Jenner clan was never a secret from the media and his fans. The Naina singer used to also join Kylie’s sister Kim Kardashian’s live video asking, “Kylie Kithe aa? (Where is Kylie?)” and when there was no response, he humorously wrote, “Kylie?”.

He went further when he released a song titled Do You Know for Kylie Jenner and even shared the YouTube link with her on Twitter. In another instance, he even commented on her photo with her then-boyfriend Tyga, saying, “Fittey Muh.. (What nonsense)” and joked, “Hatdi ni Tu. (You won’t resist).”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Diljit Dosanjh has recently wrapped up his Dil-Luminati tour in India and met PM Narendra Modi. Also, he will be next seen in Border 2 and No Entry 2.

