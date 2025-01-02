Diljit Dosanjh gets mobbed by fans seeking selfies at airport post meeting with PM Narendra Modi; WATCH

Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, January 1, 2025. Sharing his experience on X, Dosanjh expressed that it was a fantastic start to the year, describing the meeting as very memorable. He mentioned that they discussed a variety of topics, including music. After his meeting, the singer returned to Mumbai, where he was greeted and mobbed by a crowd of fans at the airport. Fans were spotted seeking a selfie with the Punjabi singer.

In the video, Diljit Dosanjh was seen exiting the airport, where he was immediately mobbed by excited kids and fans eager to meet him. The singer graciously obliged a lucky fan by posing for a selfie. Dosanjh looked suave in a black suit.

See the video here:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to X and shared a glimpse of his meeting with the actor-singer. “A great interaction with Diljit Dosanjh! He’s truly multifaceted, blending talent and tradition. We connected over music, culture and more,” he posted.

See the post here:

Diljit Dosanjh wrapped up his Dil-Luminati India Tour in Ludhiana on Tuesday, December 31, 2024. The concert, held at the Punjab Agriculture University ground on New Year’s Eve, marked the finale of his two-month nationwide tour, which began in Delhi on October 26, 2024.

The Ludhiana event turned out to be an unforgettable night as Diljit invited the legendary Punjabi singer and politician Muhammad Sadiq to join him on stage. Referring to Sadiq as the “REAL OG,” Diljit honored the icon by performing his legendary track Malki Keema.

Advertisement

Diljit’s Dil-Luminati India Tour has been a star-studded affair, with Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal, and Kartik Aaryan making surprise appearances at earlier performances.

Throughout the tour, Diljit entertained audiences in major cities such as Mumbai, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Indore, Bengaluru, Delhi, and Guwahati, delivering his chart-topping hits.

On the professional front, Diljit will next be seen in Border 2 alongside Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty, which is currently in production. He also has No Entry 2 by Boney Kapoor lined up.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra shares if cinemas will survive amid OTT wave; ‘There's nothing quite like entering...'