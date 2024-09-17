THROWBACK: When Janhvi Kapoor chose Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt over Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone as 'powerful brand couple'

Janhvi Kapoor is currently grabbing the limelight as she is all geared up for her upcoming release, Devara. While many hail her as one the biggest actresses in the industry, she once referred to Alia Bhatt as the biggest star of the country. It all happened during a fun segment at Karan Johar's talk show, Koffee With Karan. Let us dive into the details.

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor graced one of the episodes of Koffee With Karan 8. During one of the segments, Karan Johar asked the Dhadak actress to choose between Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone as the powerful brand couple. To this, she smiled for a moment, and meanwhile, the Love Aaj Kal actress commented, "You can't just smirk, are you mad?" Then, Janhvi mentioned 'Alia and Ranbir' and said, "I think Alia is the biggest star of the country and he's thee biggest hero right now. So, anything with Alia wins."

Alia Bhatt will be soon seen in Jigra alongside Vedang Raina. The film is slated to release in theatres on October 11, 2024. She is also running busy with the production of YRF's Alpha. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor has reportedly wrapped up a few shooting schedules for Ramayana. Interestingly, Ranbir and Alia will be seen together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War.

On the personal front, the duo tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2022. The duo is blessed with a daughter whom they have lovingly named Raha.

Coming to Janhvi Kapoor, the actress debuted in Indian cinema with Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter. Since then, she has surely come a long way. While her debut Telugu movie, Devara is releasing in cinemas on September 27, the actress is also shooting for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, co-starring Varun Dhawan, Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf. Janhvi is also playing the female lead in Ramcharan's upcoming biggie RC16, among other exciting projects.

