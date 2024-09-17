THROWBACK: When Kajol revealed turning down Kareena Kapoor’s role in 3 Idiots because she wanted R Madhavan’s part; 'Out of 3 idiots, one can be a girl'

Kajol is among the most celebrated actresses in the industry. Be it Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, or Salman Khan, she shares a great camaraderie with her contemporary actors. Here's revisiting the moment when the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress revealed why she turned down 3 Idiots.

When Kajol graced the popular talk show hosted by Rajat Sharma, Aap Ki Adalat, she was quizzed about why she rejected a string of super hit movies, including Aamir Khan starrer 3 Idiots. Replying to the same, Kajol revealed that she was ready to do R Madhavan's role, but the makers were stagnant about offering her Kareena Kapoor Khan’s role. "Maine actually unko bola tha ki mujhe Madhavan ka role de do, main kar lungi. Lekin unhone bola ki nahi. Aapko wahi role milne wala hai heroine ka," said Kajol.

The actress further added, "Maine bola dekho, out of 3 Idiots, one of them can be a girl (I explained to them that out of the 3 Idiots, one can be a girl).’ Then, he said No!" The host jokingly concluded that she was about to change the whole story. For the uninitiated, Kareena Kapoor Khan played the female lead opposite Aamir Khan in 3 Idiots. The Rajkumar Hirani movie turned out to be a huge blockbuster at the box office, becoming the first-ever Indian movie to clock Rs 200 crore domestically.

The Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge actress also revealed her reasons for turning down some popular Shah Rukh Khan movies. For Mani Ratnam's Dil Se, she mentioned 'date issues,' and for Yash Chopra's Dil Toh Paagal Hai, Kajol said that it was a small role.

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in Salaam Venky, directed by Revathy. She is soon to spearhead a mass action film titled Maharagni. The actress also has Do Patti in her kitty. The movie stars Kriti Sanon as a parallel lead and it will be a direct to Netflix release.

