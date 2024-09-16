THROWBACK: When Janhvi Kapoor left Salman Khan in awe, calling her parents Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s marriage ‘made in heaven’

Janhvi Kapoor had a close bond with her mother and late actress Sridevi. The actress, who is set to make her Telugu debut, once left Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in awe when she called her parent's marriage match made in heaven. Here's revisiting a cute moment from the young days of the Devara actress.

In a viral clip of Salman Khan-hosted Dus Ka Dum, young Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor can be seen in the audience, accompanying their parents, Boney Kapoor and Sridevi, who arrived as guests on the reality TV show. The host asked the star kids whether they think marriages are made in heaven, to which Janhvi gave an epic reply.

Salman first asked Khushi Kapoor the question, who replied that she didn't know, but when the Sikandar actor quizzed Janhvi about it, she left him in awe. The Dhadak actress said, "I know mom's and dad's (marriage) was made in heaven." Salman was taken aback by her cute response, while Boney Kapoor and Sridevi were smiling.

For the uninitiated, Boney Kapoor and Sridevi were promoting Wanted on the show that starred Salman Khan in the lead. The power couple was seen as a perfect marriage in Bollywood. The duo got married in 1996 after dating for a couple of years. The legendary actress worked in numerous movies across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages before she took her last breath in 2018.

Talking about Janhvi Kapoor's work front, the actress was last seen in Ulajh and Mr. and Mrs. Mahi. She is currently busy promoting her upcoming Pan-India movie Devara, co-starring Jr. NTR and Saif Ali Khan. It is slated to hit the screens on September 27. The actress also has Varun Dhawan's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Ramcharan's next after Game Changer—RC16, among other exciting projects in her kitty.

