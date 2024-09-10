Did you know Sridevi's mother once wanted Kamal Haasan to marry her daughter; here's why he denied

Kamal Haasan and Sridevi are undoubtedly the two most exceptional actors in the Indian film Industry. The duo has delivered several blockbuster hits at the box office and is still regarded as the most ‘iconic’ romantic pair. Kamal Haasan and Sridevi shared the silver screen in amazing films like Sadma, Moondram Pirai, Varumayin Niram Sivappu, and 16 Vayathinile among others. But are you aware that once Sridevi’s mother wanted her to marry Kamal Haasan?

Yes, you read that right! After Sridevi's untimely demise, the Indian 2 actor revealed the same. Kamal Haasan mentioned that he and Sridevi were great friends, and the latter's mother often requested him to marry her daughter. Despite frequent requests, Kamal Haasan denied as he always considered the actress his family member.

As per a report in Bollywoodshaadies, Kamal said, “Her mother and I would often discuss Sridevi’s marriage options and she would joke with me that maybe I should marry her daughter. I would laugh and retort that if that happens, both Sri and I would drive each other so mad that I will have to send her back to her house the very next day!”

During the same Interview, Haasan further revealed that Sridevi had great regard for him and called him 'Sir' till her demise. The Kalki 2898 AD actor called their relationship pure. It is pertinent to mention that Kamal and Sridevi met on the sets of the Tamil film, Moondru Mudichu.

The latter was just 13 years old when she met the legendary actor. Apart from playing a key role in the film, Kamal Haasan was also the Assistant Director for the movie. The Thug Life actor also revealed that it was his responsibility to practice scenes with Sridevi and make her feel at ease on the film's sets.

For the unversed, Sridevi exchanged wedding vows with filmmaker Boney Kapoor on 2 June 1996 and was later blessed with two daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Kushi Kapoor. Both the star kids are now actors. On the other hand, Kamal Haasan was first married to Vani Ganapathy, a famous classical dancer, in 1978.

However, after 10 years of marriage, the couple ended their relationship. After their divorce, Kamal fell in love with Sarika and became parents to two daughters, Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan, who are now actors. Unfortunately, Kamal Haasan and Sarika also separated in 2004.

