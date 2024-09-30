THROWBACK: When Janhvi Kapoor recalled her childhood was mostly about getting 'bullied' by sister Khushi Kapoor

Born to Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor has been a part of the Hindi film industry for the last six years. Janhvi was recently seen in her Telugu debut, Devara: Part 1, alongside Jr. NTR. The young actress shares a close bond with her sister, Khushi Kapoor, and their social media posts featuring the Kapoor siblings say it all. Janhvi once recalled her childhood while sharing that those days were mostly about getting 'bullied' by her sister Khushi Kapoor.

In November 2018, Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram to share an old video of herself with her sister Khushi Kapoor on the latter's birthday. In her clip, the little Kapoor sisters can be seen grooving together.

Janhvi holds her sister Khushi's hand and keeps the other one on her waist as they perform romantic dance steps with utmost dedication. Khushi, the cute munchkin, makes Janhvi dance with her. Their oh-so-adorable dance moves are the highlight of this clip. They are also sporting cute hair clips.

While the Ulajh actress wore a white top with grey lounge pants, Khushi opted for a pink top and a multi-colored long skirt with frills on the side. A television set is being placed in the background. We also see a glimpse of stuffed toys all lined up on top of it.

Janhvi captioned the post with a sweet message for her sister Khushi. "Just an example of how most of my childhood consisted of being bullied by you.... I still love u though, more than you’ll ever be able to imagine, #hbd," she wrote back then.

In an earlier interview with Lifestyle Asia India, Khushi Kapoor shared that she considers her elder sister Janhvi a "parent" to her. Janhvi talks her through everything, The Archies star added

Khushi Kapoor made her debut in 2023 with Zoya Akhtar's teen musical comedy The Archies. The film co-starred Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, and others.

Janhvi Kapoor started her career with Dhadak in 2018 and will now be seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari alongside Varun Dhawan. Pinkvilla reported that she also has the films RC 16 with Ram Charan and Karna with Suriya in the pipeline.

