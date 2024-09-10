THROWBACK: When Janhvi Kapoor 'vowed' not to date anyone for at least two years, and sassily said 'No one deserves my...'

Janhvi Kapoor often makes headlines for her relationship status and dating life. The Bollywood diva no longer hides her relationship with her beau Shikhar Pahariya. But there was a time when Janhvi Kapoor has vowed not to date anyone. Here's taking you down memory lane when the Devara actress made a major confession.

While making a special appearance on the Netflix show The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, Janhvi Kapoor visited her aunt Maheep Kapoor for lunch. The actress was seen advising her 14-year-old cousin, Jahaan Kapoor, to go on a date on Valentine's Day. "You must respect women. Commitment is sacred, as is being in a relationship. Make her laugh. Be loyal," said Janhvi while offering relationship advice.

Further, the actress revealed that she has vowed to be by herself. Janhvi told her sister, Shanaya Kapoor, "I have taken a vow to be by myself..." Curious, Shanaya asked whether it was for life, to which Janhvi added, "For at least the next two years."

When her aunt Maheep Kapoor enquired about the reason for her vow, the Gunjan Saxena: actress gave an epic reply. Janhvi said, "No one deserves my company." Agreeing on the same, Shanaya gave her a high-five while Maheep said, "Good answer."

For the uninitiated, Janhvi Kapoor is currently dating Shikhar Pahariya. She is often seen making public appearances and setting relationship goals with her beau. The actress has confirmed this indirectly many times in different shows and press interactions.

On the work front, the Mr and Mrs Mahi actress is next gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie, Devara, co-starring Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan. The actress is winning hearts over the internet for her sultry dance moves in the two released Devara songs - Chuttamalle and Daavudi.

Besides Devara, she has already bagged another Pan-India movie with Ram Charan, RC16. The actress is also doing a romantic-comedy drama with Varun Dhawan in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

