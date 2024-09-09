Devara Advance Bookings North America: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan starrer is set for a RECORD-SMASHING start

Devara Part 1 directed by Koratala Siva and starring Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor is registering a record-smashing advance at the North America box office. At the time of this article, the movie has almost collected USD 800k for its premieres and this is 18 days before its release. The catch here is that neither Devara's trailer is out and nor are the bookings open in one of North America's biggest movie chains, AMC.

Devara Embarks On A Record-Smashing Start In North America; Amasses Around USD 800k for premeres, 18 Days Before Release

The bookings at AMC are expected to open after the release of the trailer tomorrow and then we can expect solid growth in sales with every passing day. With the way the advance bookings are going for Devara Part 1, a USD 3 million plus premiere is almost definite, with possibility of it even breaking past records. This would be remarkable since Devara is not really a big combination film or a mega-budget film like RRR or Kalki 2898 AD (the two films with the highest premieres in North America). Devara was infact looked at, very skeptically after director Koratala Siva's last film Acharya bombed at the box office. However, with the advance bookings like this, everyone associated with the film can take a huge sigh of relief. To note, the overall advance bookings of Devara are around USD 850k in North America.

Devara's Well Received Units Have Put The Film In A Very Comfortable Spot; It's Now For The Trailer To Live Up To The Hype And Deliver

The film's teaser and the 3 songs preceding it have worked very well with the audience and if the trailer lives up to the hype, we can expect something really unexpected at the box office. If the movie clicks, the potential of Devara Part 2 will be unprecedented. Jr NTR has been taking big steps to strengthen his pan-India dominance after RRR's global success. After Devara Part 1, he will be seen in 2024's biggest Indian film War 2 and then there obviously is NTRNeel (tentatively titled Dragon) and Devara Part 2.

How excited are you to watch Devara Part 1? What are your box office expectations from the film? Do let us know.

