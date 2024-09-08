7 Varun Dhawan comedy movies: Films that prove he is more than just ‘innocent, swami type ka’

Varun Dhawan made his debut with Karan Johar’s directorial venture, Student of the Year, in 2012. Varun was cast alongside then-newcomers Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra. Varun has been a part of several commercial entertainers in his career spanning more than a decade. It includes Varun Dhawan comedy movies like Main Tera Hero, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, and Coolie No. 1.

Be it romantic comedies or action comedies, Varun Dhawan has aced his performances in those movies. “Main dikhta hoon sweet, innocent, swami type ka na ... lekin actually hoon bahut bade ha**ami type ka…” Remember when Varun as Seenu made us laugh out loud in Main Tera Hero?

Here’s a look back at the best Varun Dhawan comedy movies for your dose of entertainment:

7 Varun Dhawan comedy movies to watch:

1. Main Tera Hero

Cast: Varun Dhawan, Ileana D’Cruz, and Nargis Fakhri

IMDB Rating: 5.1

Release year: 2014

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Directed by David Dhawan, Main Tera Hero starred Varun Dhawan, Ileana D’Cruz, and Nargis Fakhri in the lead roles. The story of the 2014 film revolves around Sreenath Prasad, aka Seenu, a mischievous college student who falls in love with Sunaina.

He then gets himself entangled in a love triangle with two girls, including Sunaina. The other one, Ayesha, is the pampered daughter of a notorious crime lord.

Varun played the role of Sreenath, aka Seenu. Ileana and Nargis were cast as Sunaina and Ayesha, respectively. Varun’s wit and actions in this film made it fun to watch.

2. Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania

Cast: Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, and Sidharth Shukla

IMDB Rating: 6

Release year: 2014

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

After Student of the Year, Varun Dhawan collaborated with Alia Bhatt for the second time in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the 2014 film delves into the story of Alia’s character, Kavya Pratap Singh, a young woman from Ambala. Kavya is set to be married to an NRI doctor, Angad Bedi, played by Sidharth Shukla.

Varun Dhawan was cast as Rakesh, aka Humpty Sharma, a joyful Punjabi man from Delhi who falls in love with Kavya. Kavya, who also develops feelings for him later on, returns to her house while revealing that she loves Humpty. Her father disapproves of their marriage. Later, the couple runs away, and then her family agrees to their union.

In a particular scene, Varun’s character was shown weeping while watching the climax of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

3. Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Cast: Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt

IMDB Rating: 6.1

Release year: 2017

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Badrinath Ki Dulhania, the sequel to Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, was released in 2017. The second installment of the Dulhania series showcased Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt reuniting after 3 years. They entertained the audience with their sizzling chemistry, which had both romantic and comic elements.

In a hilarious bus scene, Alia Bhatt’s character Vaidehi asks Varun as Badri about his qualifications. Badri, who is “10th pass," doesn't know the meaning of the term. He says, “Matlab?” Varun’s funny encounter with Alia in this scene is great to watch.

4. Coolie No.1

Cast: Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, and Paresh Rawal

IMDB Rating: 4.2

Release year: 2020

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and Disney + Hotstar

Directed by David Dhawan, Coolie No. 1 is the reboot of the 1995 film of the same name. The 2020 comedy masala entertainer starred Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan stepping into the shoes of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor, who played leads in the original.

Varun plays the dual roles of Raju Coolie and Kunwar Raj Pratap Singh. Sara was cast as Sarah Pratap Singh. Paresh Rawal essayed the role of Jeffrey Rozario, which will remind you of Kader Khan as Hoshiyar Chand.

5. Judwaa 2

Cast: Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Taapsee Pannu

IMDB Rating: 3.6

Release year: 2017

Where to watch: Disney + Hotstar

Back in 2017, David Dhawan rebooted his 1997 film Judwaa as Judwaa 2. The new film was headlined by Varun Dhawan, who played the dual roles of twin brothers Raja Malhotra and Prem Malhotra. He was paired with Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu. The original movie featured Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Rambha.

In a scene, Varun as Raja says, "Raja ki izzat hai na koi saundarya sabun ki tikiya nahi hai...joh tu gis-giske dho-dhoke phek daale." Hilarious, right?

6. Dilwale

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Varun Dhawan, and Kriti Sanon

IMDB Rating: 5.1

Release year: 2015

Where to watch: Netflix

Dilwale is one of the most popular movies of Varun Dhawan. While Shah Rukh Khan was paired with Kajol, Varun was cast alongside Kriti. In a hilarious scene with Shah Rukh, Varun as Veer Bakshi, who is unable to express his emotions, ends up stating that he wants to get married to him. "Main aapki maang mein sindoor bharna chahta hoon." Did you watch it?

7. Jugjugg Jeeyo

Cast: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor

IMDB Rating: 6.1

Release year: 2022

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor, Jugjugg Jeeyo is a family comedy-drama film released in 2022. While Varun had great chemistry with Kiara in the movie, his drinking scenes with Anil speak volumes of hilarious camaraderie. They were the coolest father-son duo.

Varun Dhawan played the role of Kuldeep Saini, aka Kukoo, in the movie, and Kiara Advani was cast as his wife, Nainaa. Anil and Neetu were cast as Varun's parents.

He now has Baby John, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Border 2, and Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai in the pipeline. Varun is truly Dha-one, isn't he?

