6 Kajol movies on Netflix that will make your heart say ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’

Kajol is a diva, an icon, and definitely someone who can light up the room with her presence. The senior actress, who has been working in the Indian film industry for decades, has several movies to her credit. While most of them have succeeded in entertaining the audience, there are also a handful of Kajol movies on Netflix that should be watched without fail. Here is a list of her films that are available on the OTT platform for the audience to enjoy in the comfort of their homes.

6 Kajol movies on Netflix that can’t be missed:

1. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Star cast: Kajol, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherji, Salman Khan, Sana Saeed, Farida Jalal

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Genre: Musical/ Romantic

Director: Karan Johar

Year of release: 1998

No matter if you’re a millennial or a Gen Z, if you’re a Kajol fan or a cinema lover in general, you must have watched the epic romantic-comedy-drama film at least once in your life. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is the movie that tells us that ‘pyaar dosti hai’ and “ek mard ka sar sirf teen aurton ke saamne jhukta hai, Maa ke samne, Durga Maa ke saamne, aur...” The love triangle between Rahul, Anjali, and Tina is sure to numb your eyes and will leave you with a newfound respect for Aman.

2. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Star cast: Kajol, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Rani Mukerji

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Genre: Drama/Romantic

Director: Karan Johar

Year of release: 2001

Let’s just say we’re glad that Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is one of the best Kajol movies on Netflix. Once again, Karan Johar did a splendid job with his direction and made SRK and Kajol fall in love with each other. The family-drama, produced by Yash Johar is about two lovers from different economic backgrounds who eventually fought all odds to be together. In the end, love broke the walls of ego and finally, they were welcomed home with open arms.

3. Dilwale

Star cast: Kajol, Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, Vinod Khanna

IMDb Rating: 5.1/10

Genre: Action/Comedy

Director: Rohit Shetty

Year of release: 2015

After years, the iconic Jodi reunited in Rohit Shetty’s Dilwale. The two popular stars of Bollywood play the role of estranged lovers who had to part ways due to a violent event. However, years later, they cross paths and relive their past when their younger siblings fall for each other.

4. Lust Stories 2

Star cast: Kajol, Mrunal Thakur, Angad Bedi, Neena Gupta, Tamannaah Bhatia, Tillotama Shome, Vijay Varma

IMDb Rating: 5.8/10

Genre: Drama/Romance

Director: Amit Sharma

Year of release: 2023

Lust Stories 2 is an anthology film that consists of four short segments helmed by different directors. The story in which Kajol played the lead was titled Tilchatta. It revolves around a woman who used to work in a prostitution house. She falls for a former king and marries her bringing her son along into the palace. But tired of her husband’s lust towards other women and his drinking habits, she sets up an evil plan only to realize that her son has fallen prey to it.

5. Tribhanga

Star cast: Kajol, Tanvi Azmi, Mithila Palkar

IMDb Rating: 6.2/10

Genre: Drama/Family

Director: Renuka Shahane

Year of release: 2021

Helmed by a female, Tribhanga is a story of three women of different ages, in the same household, living by their family values and ethics. The movie explores the complicated mother-daughter relationship. It also explores the lives, choices, and struggles of the three mothers struggling to prioritize themselves and not be burdened by society’s expectations and set rules. But the self-made single woman falls into a spiral of resentment when her estranged mother falls into a coma.

6. Do Patti

Star cast: Kajol, Kriti Sanon, Tanvi Azmi

Genre: Drama, Mystery, Thriller

Director: Shashanka Chaturvedi

Year of release: Yet to be released on Netflix

After sharing the screen in Dilwale for the first time, Kajol and Kriti Sanon collaborated again in Shashanka Chaturvedi’s Do Patti. The intriguing thriller film is yet to be released on Netflix this year. While the National Award-winning young actress is playing a key role in the movie, it also marks her debut as a producer along with writer Kanika Dhillon. If you have enjoyed the projects of Kriti and Kajol in the past then this movie of the stars is sure to not disappoint you.

Kajol has been ruling the hearts of her millions of fans and admirers ever since she stepped into the world of showbiz with her debut movie, Bekhudi, back in 1992. These Kajol movies on Netflix are a no-brainer and a must-watch for quality content and a lot of entertainment.

