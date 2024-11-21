Throwback: When Kajol revealed WHY she had to cut short her two-month honeymoon with her husband, Ajay Devgn 

One of the most adorable pairs in Bollywood are Kajol and Ajay Devgn. Despite contrasting personalities, they have embraced each other and set a couple of goals for the new generation. They met on-set and dated for some time before tying the knot in 1996. In a throwback interview, the actress known for her enthusiastic energy revealed how she planned a two-month-long honeymoon for them, which her husband cut short to 40 days.

In an old conversation with Curly Tales, Kajol recalled her marriage and honeymoon phase. She interestingly shared that she had planned a two-month extravagant honeymoon for them after marriage, which covered several beautiful locations. Moreover, the actress made him agree to her plan in an interesting way. Recalling the same, she said, "I told him, 'Do you really want to get married to me? Then you'll give me that honeymoon. He was like, 'Ok baby.'"

Given her lively personality, she always wanted an elaborate romantic getaway for them. But her calm and composed husband probably wasn't ready for it. As a result, after nearly a month, Ajay Devgn was done with it and couldn't continue further, requesting her to leave it. She mentioned, "But at the end of the honeymoon, he just got tired. He was so homesick by the end of it. After 40 days, he was like, 'I am tired, I have a fever.' He got home SICK! So I was like, 'Ok, we can go back now.'"

Apart from these amusing moments, the actors have always been an important pillar of support for others. They are proud parents to two children, Nysa and Yug, and continue to balance their personal and professional lives.

On the work front, Kajol will be next seen in the film Sarzameen, co-starring Ibrahim Ali Khan and Maharagni—Queen of Queens. Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn has recently delivered a major box office hit with Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, co-starring Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and others in significant roles. It has already collected Rs. 226 crore at the Indian box office.

