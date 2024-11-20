Singham Again Day 20 Box Office: Ajay Devgn starrer sees a surprise JUMP due to Maharashtra elections

Singham Again, starring Ajay Devgn in the lead role of Bajirao Singham along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor, has seen a surprise jump on its 20th Day.

Singham Again takes a 10% jump on Day 20 due to Maharashtra elections

Directed by Rohit Shetty, the mass cop action drama recorded a slight spike of 10% on its 20th Day, thanks to Maharashtra elections. The movie added around Rs 1.45 crore net to the tally today, taking the total cume to Rs 226.60 crore net at the Indian box office.

For the record, the masala entertainer recorded a phenomenal first week by minting Rs 163.75 crore. Further, it took a backseat against its rival release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, from the second weekend onwards. The movie collected Rs 47.75 crore in Week 2. It is set to end its 3rd week at Rs 16 crore net in India.

As expected, Singham Again performed best in Maharashtra and Gujarat. However, a better hold was expected from such a heavy-budget movie, coupled with A-listers associated with the project.

Singham Again targets Rs 240 crore finish in India

Bankrolled by Jio Studios, Singham Again still has some roof to add another Rs 15 crore to Rs 20 crore to the tally until the arrival of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2. The Ajay Devgn movie is targeting a net finish of Rs 240 crore in India, which is, so far, a decent figure for such a tentpole project. Had the movie received positive word of mouth and been released solo at the box office, it would have crossed Rs 300 crore in India.

It will be interesting to see whether or not the movie can surpass the lifetime net box office collections of Ranveer Singh’s cop universe movie, Simmba.

Total Net Collections of Singham Again In India Are Here:

Day Net box office collection First Week Rs 163.75 crore Day 8 Rs 8.00 crore Day 9 Rs 12.25 crore Day 10 Rs 14.25 crore Day 11 Rs 4 crore Day 12 Rs 3.25 crore Day 13 Rs 3 crore Day 14 Rs 3 crore Day 15 Rs 3 crore Day 16 Rs 3.5 crore Day 17 Rs 4.5 crore Day 18 Rs 1.35 crore Day 19 Rs 1.30 crore Day 20 Rs 1.45 crore Total Rs 226.60 crore in 20 days

All About Singham Again

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Singham Again was released on November 1, coinciding with Diwali. It clashed with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 at the box office. Ajay Devgn-starrer features Kareena Kapoor Khan as his on-screen wife, Avni Kamat who gets kidnapped. Arjun Kapoor plays the main villain, Danger Lanka. Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Jackie Shroff play crucial roles in the recently released movie.

Singham Again in Theatres

Singham Again is running in theaters near you now. You can book your tickets for the movies from online ticketing applications or the box office outside the theatres. Did you watch Singham Again in theatres? If yes, how did you find it to be?

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

