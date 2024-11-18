2 years of Drishyam 2: Ajay Devgn teases ‘going for a little gardening’ to celebrate special day, fans hope for sequel announcement

Abhishek Pathak’s gripping crime thriller, Drishyam 2, released on November 18, 2022, and captivated audiences with Ajay Devgn's powerful performance and the film's sharp writing, cinematography, and editing. As the film celebrates its second anniversary today, Ajay Devgn shared a throwback picture from the film, teasing he’s ‘going for a little gardening’ to mark the occasion. Fans, however, are eagerly demanding a sequel to the film, hoping for more suspense and thrills.

Taking to Instagram today, Ajay Devgn shared a photo of himself from behind, holding a garden hoe while facing a spot where a ‘maha satsang’ board is visible on Drishyam 2's second anniversary. He captioned the image, "Felt like going for a little gardening today... iykyk."

Check it out below!

As soon as Ajay Devgn shared the post, fans flocked to the comment section, eagerly demanding a sequel. One user wrote, “Drishyam ka part 3 kon kon chahta hai?” Another commented, “Mujhe laga part 3 aa raha h.” A fan added, “Such a hilarious movie. Vote for part 3,” while someone else chimed in, saying, “For a moment I thought DRISHYAM 3 ANNOUNCEMENT.”

One user wrote, “Where is Drishyam 3 we are waiting,” and another jokingly said, “Can we say Drishyam 3 is loaded?”

Recently, during an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla at the Masterclass, Ajay Devgn shared updates on two fan-favorite franchises. He revealed that Shaitaan 2 is currently in the writing stage, while a dedicated team is actively developing the next installment in the Drishyam series, keeping the excitement alive for fans eagerly awaiting sequels.

Advertisement

Drishyam 2 continued the suspenseful journey of its predecessor and quickly became a major hit. Much like the first part, it struck a chord with the audience, and its success was reflected in its impressive box-office numbers. Drishyam 2 emerged as the second-highest-grossing Hindi film of the year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay Devgn recently made a powerful comeback as DCP Bajirao Singham in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. The film sees Kareena Kapoor portraying his on-screen wife, Avni Kamat, while Arjun Kapoor takes on the role of the formidable antagonist, Danger Lanka, who kidnaps Kareena's character, setting the stage for an intense face-off.

ALSO READ: 12 Drishyam 2 dialogues as unforgettable as Ajay Devgn’s acting