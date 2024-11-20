Kajol's morning thoughts on pouring 'enough love' on daughter Nysa Devgan is every mommy ever; 'When whole world seems to be screaming...'

Bollywood actress Kajol, renowned for her iconic roles in Indian cinema, is also a proud mom to Nysa and Yug, whom she shares with Ajay Devgan. Recently, she shared how she pours ‘enough love’ on Nysa to help her navigate the pressures of the world. Kajol’s heartfelt words are every mom’s morning thoughts.

On November 20, Kajol shared a heartfelt message on her Instagram Stories about the love she gives her daughter. She expressed her hope that the love she’s poured into Nysa will remind her, amid the pressures of the world, that she is already enough.

The message reads, “I hope I've poured enough love into my daughter that when the whole world screams at her to do more, be more, achieve more, there will always be the small echo of my voice inside telling her she's already enough.”

Check out her Instagram story below!

In a recent interview with Tweak India, Kajol opened up about her first experience with motherhood and how she managed it. She shared how she chose to distance herself from everyone, including close friends like Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra, requesting they leave her alone for six months so she could focus on her daughter.

Though it might sound harsh, the actress explained that she was determined to get things right and couldn't afford to make mistakes during this important time.

Earlier, a viral video from the Durga Puja celebrations captures a heartwarming family moment with Kajol, Ajay Devgn, and their son, Yug. In the clip, the Singham Again actor stands between the two, lovingly placing an arm around Yug.

As he looks away, Kajol cheekily pinches his hand, causing him to quickly shift his pose and pull her in closer. Yug's priceless reaction adds even more charm, and later in the video, he can be seen playfully teasing Ajay, making the moment even more delightful.

Take a look at the heartwarming video right below!

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol was last seen in the murder mystery Do Patti, which began streaming on Netflix on October 25, 2024.

