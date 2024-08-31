THROWBACK: When Mira Rajput revealed her husband Shahid Kapoor's most annoying habit and it was worth going ROFL

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the most fun-loving couples of Bollywood and their cute banter often blesses our feed. It was during their joint appearance at Karan Johar’s chat show when the diva revealed that the most annoying habit she finds in her husband is that he burps a lot. This made both Karan and Shahid break into laughter.

The Kabir Singh went on to take revenge on her and said that what annoyed him the most about Mira was her farting during pregnancy. Well, after this episode, we are sure Shahid has had a tough time way back home. Jokes apart, the duo got married in a low-key ceremony in 2015 held surrounded by their closest people in 2015.

During the same interview, Shahid Kapoor revealed that the first thing he asked Mira when they first met was about their 14-year-old age difference. “Why would you want to marry someone who is so older than you?” asked Shahid, to which he got a question that bounced back. “Why would you want to marry someone who is so younger than you?”

Although this wasn’t the first time Mira spilled Shahid’s annoying habit to the public. In another Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, the diva shared, “He makes a zillion typos. I have to really figure out what he is saying but now, I have kind of understood what he means when he says something else.” She, however, added, “I love him. I love everything about him.”

Asked about who’s her most favorite family member, Mira Rajput said it was an easy answer for her as she loves her sisters, mother, kids, and husband. “But my most favorite family member is my dad. I love you, Dad,” Mira said while adding that she is a Papa’s little girl.

Shahid and Mira first embraced their parenthood phase in August 2016 with the birth of their daughter Misha and again in October 2018 when they welcomed their son Zain. The couple is head over heels for their beautiful family and often shares with the world how much they embrace each other’s presence.

