THROWBACK: When Pankaj Tripathi admitted to performing bicycle stunts to impress girls and drank insects for THIS reason

Pankaj Tripathi is one of the most prolific actors in the Hindi film industry. Over the years, he has proven his acting brilliance in a variety of projects. Leading a simple life, he has been happily married to Mridula Rai. Nevertheless, there was a time in his childhood when the prolific actor had admitted to performing stunts to impress girls.

In an earlier interview with India TV, Pankaj Tripathi revealed, "I used to perform stunts on the bicycle because there was a boy who would perform such stunts, and he was very popular among girls." He shared that it was the time when he was in class 7th or 8th.

He remembered at the time there was a slow cycle race and the boy who won became very popular among girls. Therefore, he also learned the same tricks in the hope of winning next year. However, he didn’t win the race.

During the same conversation, the Stree 2 actor shared how he wanted to learn to swim. They had a river behind their house with small black insects on the surface. He recalled, "The village kids, being quite mischievous, told me that if I drank these insects, I would learn to swim. So, I picked up 10-12 of those insects and drank them with the river water. I’m thankful my stomach didn’t get upset."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Pankaj Tripathi and his wife Mridula recently celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary on January 15. They had an intimate celebration surrounded by their family members and close friends.

In an adorable video posted by his wife on her social media handle, the Mirzapur actor was seen placing a ring on his wife’s finger. The couple then shared a warm hug and cut their anniversary cake together, while guests cheered and clapped.

Their daughter, Aashi Tripathi was also present to join the festivities. "As we turn 21 (followed by heart emojis)," the post was captioned.

Take a look

On the professional front, Pankaj was last seen in Amar Kaushik’s Stree 2 led by Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor. The horror-comedy film received a thunderous response at the box-office.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor giving 'acting tips' to Ravinder Jadeja is the unexpected yet coolest collab 2025 offered us