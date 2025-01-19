Ranbir Kapoor giving 'acting tips' to Ravinder Jadeja is the unexpected yet coolest collab that the beginning of 2025 offered us

Bollywood and cricket make for the best combo. Both realms enjoy massive fan following and fans were in for a treat when Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja and actor Ranbir Kapoor met. The candid photo exuded warmth, and fans couldn’t help gushing over the post.

On Saturday, Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja took to his social media handle and posted a picture with Ranbir Kapoor. In the photo, the duo flashed their best smiles looking into the camera and posing, giving a thumbs-up for the click. The cricketer captioned the post, "Thanks for some acting tips (Winking Face with Tongue) #ranbirkapoor #goodhuman."

In the photo, Jadeja was seen sporting an olive-colored tracksuit over a white t-shirt, while the Ramayana actor looked handsome in his blue hoodie. It was customized with his name initials ‘RK’ followed by the number ‘11’ which he paired with black wide-legged denims. His trimmed beard accentuated his overall charm.

Soon after the post was shared, internet users flooded the comments section gushing over the union, while many hailed Jadeja’s ‘Thalapathy’ look. A fan wrote, "Looking cute Jaddu sir" while another fan joked, "Hope you have given him some cricketing tips" while a third elated fan wrote, "What a collabbb."

In addition to this, a fan wrote, "Two Rock Star In One Frame", while another mentioned them as "LEGENDS" and "Favourites."

Ravindra Jadeja is all set to play for Saurashtra in their upcoming Ranji Trophy match against Delhi in Rajkot, starting January 23. The India all-rounder turned up for practice in Rajkot on Sunday, January 19, and confirmed his availability for the next round of the premier first-class domestic cricket tournament.

Meanwhile, Ranbir is gearing up for an exciting line-up of projects including Love & War, Ramayana and Dhoom 4 among others.

He will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s epic-drama, Love & War, which will reunite him with Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal on-screen. It is poised to release next year on March 20, 2026. This will be followed by the release of the first part of Ramayana on Diwali 2026. Part 2 of Ramayana will grace the silver screens on Diwali 2027.

