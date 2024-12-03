Tamannaah Bhatia admits Stree 2’s Aaj Ki Raat helped in ‘accepting her body’; recalls being told she was ‘big’ and ‘fat’ in Kaavaalaa

Tamannaah Bhatia’s special dance number, Aaj Ki Raat in Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer received immense love from fans. Recently, while the actress admitted growing up with unrealistic beauty standards, she mentioned that the track also helped her ‘accept’ her body.

During a recent conversation with Instant Bollywood, Tamannaah Bhatia revealed in her childhood she thought that being skinny meant being fit and that in movies she would put a lot of pressure to look a certain way. The Lust Stories 2 actress revealed that eventually, a time came when she realized that it only served a certain utility and didn’t make her actually feel beautiful.

"The times that I actually started to feel beautifully good about myself had rarely anything to do with how thin I was, but I know that was something I grew up with, and it took me, I think it’s very recent. I somewhere feel maybe Aaj Ki Raat helped me also accept my body."

She further recalled a woman’s unexpected reaction when her song, Kaavaalaa from Jailer, came out. "One lady walked up to me at a party, and she was like thank you, you know because of you we ask curvy women feel like accepted, and you were so big and, fat and yet you were enjoying, and I for the first time registered that according to this lady, I was fat. I didn’t completely understand that till I did hear it from a person," she remembered.

Tamannaah noted that according to her, she was beautiful, but she acknowledged the audience's perspective that is influenced by everyone having access to a phone. She mentioned with everyone posting pictures, everyone has pressure to look beautiful and a certain way.

Advertisement

The actress confessed to being in a position of power and agency to communicate that beauty has nothing to do with how one looks. She smashed all the beauty standards and emphasized that it is how one feels about themselves.

She explained her point by remarking how she would hate herself despite being dressed up to perfection as it would be uncomfortable, and she would feel difficulty breathing. Meanwhile, she would feel beautiful being naturally dressed up without any makeup and hair.

Tamannaah is currently enjoying the release of Sikandar ka Muqaddar.

ALSO READ: Vikrant Massey reveals TRUTH behind his post hinting at retirement: 'Home and health are...'