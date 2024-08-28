Priyanka Chopra's The Bluff co-star Ismael Cruz Cardova calls actress 'a great leader'; 'She keeps her culture...'

Priyanka Chopra recently wrapped her much-awaited swashbuckler action-drama The Bluff and her co-star Ismael Cruz Cordova cannot stop praising her. In a recent conversation with ANI, The Lord of the Rings actor called our Desi girl ‘an incredible leader’ who is both cool and generous. He said, “Working with the greats is always something that you never know how it's going to be.”

Ismael confessed that he’s a ‘huge fan’ of ‘charismatic and loving’ Priyanka Chopra while adding, “She made everybody on set feel great. She keeps her culture so close to her. Her mother and daughter were also on set with us, the whole family dynamics, really grounds you.” Smiling brighter than ever, Cruz added, "Everybody's looking up to her because she's leading in the greatest of ways. It was a dream come true.”

Last week Priyanka took to her Instagram and penned a long note after wrapping up The Bluff. She acknowledged the presence of her family and ‘incredible people’ behind the film as a ‘privilege’. She added, “This one truly has been a labor of love and couldn’t have come together without the faith of @agbofilms and @amazonmgmstudios in our fearless leader Frankie E Flowers.”

Chopra further said that it was fun for her to shoot the film in Australia accompanied by a talented cast and a remarkable crew. She added that it was a lottery for her to shoot across several serene locations including Nice (France), Gold Coast (Australia), and London (England). “Here’s to the next stop… but in the meantime.. a quick (rest emoji) back home. As much as I loved making this movie here I’m sooooo happy to be going home,” PeeCee signed off.

Advertisement

Other than Priyanka and Ismael, The Bluff also stars Karl Urban, Safia Oakley-Green, Vedanten Naidoo, Temuera Morrison, Zack Morris, David Field, Pacharo Mzembe, and Gideon Mzembe among others.

On the work front, Cruz will be next seen in the second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power where he plays Arondir. This fantasy tale will stream on Prime Video from August 29 onwards. Priyanka on the other hand also has Ilya Naishuller’s action-comedy Heads of State in her kitty next.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra’s The Bluff wrap-up party has a Salman Khan connection; 10/10 if you can guess it right; WATCH