THROWBACK: When Alia Bhatt made Ranbir Kapoor ‘blush’ by talking about their relationship publicly: 'R meri life ka sabse bada…’

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are among the hottest couples in Bollywood. The power duo shares a great camaraderie and never shies away from admiring each other in public events. But, do you remember this instance when Ranbir Kapoor smartly teased Alia Bhatt live on the stage during a Brahmastra event, leaving her blushing harder than ever? Well, that was a really sweet gesture but what won our hearts was the Alpha actress’ response when she said ‘R meri life ka sabse bada number 8 hai’ and left Ranbir blushing. The couple that blushes together, stays together!

During the promotions of Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, Ranbir Kapoor didn't shy away from teasing his then-girlfriend Alia Bhatt live on the stage. In that particular event, Alia Bhatt could not stop herself but blushed in joy when RK asked her, “What is this new thing RRR and ‘R’ se kya relationship hai tera? What is R?” The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress initially seemed reluctant to answer it and then landed a lovely reply, saying, “R meri life ka sabse bada number 8 hai.”

While sharing this cute and fun chemistry on the stage, Alia turned back to RK and asked what ‘A’ meant to him. The Animal actor played it well and said A means to him - Amitabh Bachchan. Later, Ranbir took the name of Ayan Mukerji and ended the fun banter while blushing in front of the audience.

For the uninitiated, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were dating during the promotional spree of Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. The film was a special project for them as they shared the screen space for the first time. A journalist sparked the chatter around the special letter ‘R’ when he quizzed Alia at a previous event. The Ramayan actor took advantage of that and hinted about their dating life through this fun banter on stage.

Often referred to as ‘RaLia,’ the duo is considered among the best actors in Indian cinema. They tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2022 and welcomed their first baby, Raha Kapoor, in the following year.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is currently shooting for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan, while Alia Bhatt is busy with the production of YRF's Alpha. The duo will be next seen together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial venture, Love & War, which also stars Vicky Kaushal.

