Baba Siddique Shot Dead: Salman Khan, Shikhar Pahariya, Veer, Iulia Vantur and more arrive to pay their last respects to late politician

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death and gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

NCP Leader Baba Siddique was shot dead during Dussehra festivities on Saturday evening by three shooters. Today, the veteran politician’s body was brought back to his home after the postmortem. Ahead of his last rites, Salman Khan’s family, accompanied by Iulia Vantur, was seen arriving at Siddique’s home.

Today, October 13, Salman Khan was seen amid heavy security as he bid farewell to his dear friend for one last time. In the video, the Sikandar actor was seen arriving at the residence in his swanky Range Rover.

Take a look

In addition to this, his brother Sohail Khan, sister Arpita Khan, Alvira Agnihotri, Arbaaz Khan’s wife Sshura Khan, and Iulia Vantur were seen arriving at Baba Siddique’s home. In a video shared by the paps, the Khan family along with Iulia entered the late actor’s residence to pay their last respects.

Take a look

Furthermore, Veer and Shikhar Pahariya with their grandfather Sushil Kumar Shinde, Sooraj Pancholi and Pooja Bhatt among others arrived at Siddique’s home.

According to a report published in News 18, the shooters had made advance preparations and tracked Siddique’s whereabouts for over two months. The police source has further revealed that they are probing the ‘contract killing’ angle as the unidentified mastermind in the case paid killers to attack without warning.

Advertisement

In addition to this, the three accused were paid Rs 50,000, as per police sources, whereas they received their weapons through a prepaid courier a few days before the shooting.

Meanwhile, dreaded gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang member is said to have taken responsibility for the unfortunate incident. A Facebook post that has gone viral on the internet claimed that the politician was killed because of his close ties with Salman Khan and underworld figures Dawood Ibrahim and Anuj Thapan.

In the post, the gang member noted that his actions were right in honor of his "duty of friendship." "Salman Khan, we did not want this war but you made our brother lose his life. Today the pool of decency of Baba Siddique is closed or at one time he was under MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) with Dawood. The reason for his death was his links to Dawood and Anuj Thapan in Bollywood, politics, and property dealings," the post mentioned in India Today.

Advertisement

According to an official post shared by Zeeshan Siddique, the late politician’s last rites will be carried out today, October 13, 2024, at 7 p.m. in Mumbai.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Baba Siddique Shot Dead: ‘Devastated’ Salman Khan couldn’t sleep, canceled all personal meetings following close friend’s killing