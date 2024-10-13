Baba Siddique Shot Dead: Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera guards him through crowd as he returns after paying last respects

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death and gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

Salman Khan arrived at the residence of NCP Leader Baba Siddique to pay his final respects ahead of his last rites. Minutes later, the Sikandar actor was seen leaving with Sajid Nadiadwala amid a massive crowd while his bodyguard Shera guarded him off.

Today, October 13, Salman Khan was seen leaving late politician Baba Siddique’s house, Maqba Heights, in Mumbai, after paying his last respects. In the video shared by the paps, the superstar made his way toward his parked car, crossing a huge crowd of fans and followers outside his home. The actor was accompanied by his close friend and Sikandar producer, Sajid Nadiadwala.

In addition to this, Salman's bodyguard, Shera, being his loyal self, helped the actor make his way toward their parked car. The actor looked quite devastated and heartbroken, as remorse and somberness were clearly visible on his face after losing his dear friend.

Take a look

Just a while back, Salman’s brother Sohail Khan, Arpita Khan, Alvira Agnihotri, Arbaaz Khan’s wife Sshura Khan and Iulia Vantur were also seen arriving to pay their last respects to the veteran politician. Additionally, Veer and Shikhar Pahariya, with their grandfather Sushil Kumar Shinde, Pooja Bhatt, and more, arrived at Siddique’s home.

Notably, a report published in India Today has revealed that Salman Khan is "devastated and in a lot of pain after losing his very dear friend Baba Siddique." The source mentioned that the veteran politician was not just a friend but also like a family to him. Baba and his son, Zeeshan Siddique, were welcomed with a lot of love and warmth when they recently visited the superstar at his home, Galaxy Apartments.

It was further revealed that the superstar was unable to sleep and constantly kept a check on Zeeshan and the family ever since he came back from the hospital. “Bhai has been on the phone checking on the funeral arrangements and every other detail. He has canceled all his personal meetings for the next few days as well,” the source said.

As per India Today, dreaded gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang member claimed the responsibility for Siddique's murder. A social media post that has also gone viral on the internet suggests that the veteran politician was killed due to his close ties with the superstar and underworld figures Anuj Thapan and Dawood Ibrahim.

