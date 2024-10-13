Baba Siddique Shot Dead: Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims responsibility for politician's death; ‘Salman Khan, hum ye jung nahi chahte the...'

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique was shot and killed on Saturday, October 12, 2024. Now, Lawrence Bishnoi's gang has claimed responsibility for the murder. A Facebook post by a gang member, which has now gone viral, said that the murder was due to Siddique’s ties with Bollywood actor Salman Khan and underworld figures Dawood Ibrahim and Anuj Thapan. The post stated, "Salman Khan hum ye jung nahi chahate they, parantu tumne humare bhai ka nuksan karaya hai".

The post read, "Om, Jai Shri Ram, Jai Bharat," followed by, "I understand the essence of life, and consider wealth and the body as dust. I did only what was right, honouring the duty of friendship. Salman Khan, we did not want this war but you made our brother lose his life. Today the pool of decency of Baba Siddique is closed or at one time he was under MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) with Dawood. The reason for his death was his links to Dawood and Anuj Thapan in Bollywood, politics, and property dealings."

"We have no personal enmity with anyone. However, anyone who helps Salman Khan or the Dawood gang should be prepared. If anyone gets any of our brothers killed, we will respond. We never strike first. Jai Shri Ram, Jai Bharat, salute to the martyrs", the post read in Hindi.

Earlier, two arrested shooters also claimed ties to the notorious gang. Reports suggest that Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde confirmed that two individuals were arrested in connection with the shooting.

One suspect is from Uttar Pradesh, while the other is from Haryana. Shinde also mentioned that a third attacker is still at large.

ANI reported that Baba Siddique was attacked near his MLA son, Zeeshan Siddique's office in Bandra, Mumbai. He was in critical condition when rushed to the hospital. Sources indicate that two to three shots were fired at him around 9:30 pm.

At least six bullets were fired near Zeeshan’s office, with four striking Siddique in the chest. Police, suspecting the attack to be a contract killing, have set up four special teams to investigate the case.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital to offer his condolences to Baba Siddique’s family. He was joined by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar, senior police officials, Union Minister and RPI (A) chief Ramdas Athawale, as well as Ajit Pawar's son Parth Pawar. Shinde emphasized that strict action would be taken against those responsible for the crime.

Bollywood celebrities such as Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, and Raj Kundra arrived to pay their respects to the family of the late politician. Reportedly, Khan left his Bigg Boss 18 shoot midway. He was advised not to visit the hospital due to security reasons. Later on, Salman reached the hospital to meet Siddique's family.

In addition to political figures, Baba Siddique, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, shared a strong connection with Bollywood stars. He was renowned for hosting lavish Iftar celebrations in Mumbai, which attracted superstars like Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

