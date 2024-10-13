Baba Siddique Shot Dead: ‘Devastated’ Salman Khan couldn’t sleep, canceled all personal meetings following close friend’s killing

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death and gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

NCP Leader Baba Siddique was shot dead on Dusshera evening in Mumbai. Infamous gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang claimed responsibility for the gruesome killing, citing his close ties with Salman Khan as the reason for the gruesome killing. Meanwhile, it has been reported that the Sikandar actor has been struggling to sleep and has canceled all his meetings.

The security outside Salman Khan’s house in Mumbai has been heightened, while numerous security personnel have been stationed outside Galaxy Apartments following Baba Siddique’s demise. On the other hand, it has been revealed that the Khan family has requested the actor's friends to not visit him.

A report published in India Today has revealed that Salman Khan is "devastated and in a lot of pain after losing his very dear friend Baba Siddique." The source mentioned that the veteran politician was not just a friend, but also like a family to him. Baba and his son, Zeeshan Siddique, were welcomed with a lot of love when they recently visited the superstar at his home.

Meanwhile, Salman also like a true friend, rushed to the Lilavati Hospital after the tragic incident to be with the grieving family. It has further been revealed that the superstar was unable to sleep and constantly kept a check on Zeeshan and the family ever since he came back from the hospital.

“Bhai has been on the phone checking on the funeral arrangements and every other detail. He has cancelled all his personal meetings for the next few days as well,” the source said.

Not just Salman, but his brothers Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, and other family members are also equally devastated by the news.

For the unversed, a Facebook post by Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang member claiming the murder responsibility stated that the politician was killed because of his association with Salman Khan and underworld figures Dawood Ibrahim and Anuj Thapan.

Siddique was killed around 9:30 pm on October 12 when two to three shots were fired at him. Two out of three shooters were detained immediately, while one of them is still on the run. The last rites of Siddique will be carried out today, i.e. October 13, 2024, in Mumbai at 7:00 pm.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

