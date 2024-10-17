THROWBACK: When Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera enacted Antim’s famous dialogue; don’t miss actor’s ROFL reaction

Salman Khan and his long-time bodyguard Shera’s bond transcend professional boundaries. Shera has always remained loyal towards his ‘Maalik’ and the Sikandar actor also equally enjoys his fun times with his team. In an old video, Salman had once shared a video while Shera enacted a scene from Antim; attracting a humorous reaction from the Sikandar actor.

Back on November 26, 2021, Salman Khan shared a video with his long-time bodyguard Shera. In the video, Shera was seen standing behind the superstar and enacted a scene from the movie, Antim: The Final Truth on the popular dialogue “Jis din is sardar ki hategi, sabki phategi (The day this sardar will lose it, everyone will have a hard time).”

The dialogue is originally spoken by Salman’s character in the film. Standing behind the superstar, Shera made hand gestures, stepping into Salman’s shoes. The moment the actor turned his head to check what was going on, Shera humorously switched track and pointed towards the actor.

Nevertheless, Salman caught him and pointed, “Pehle isne ye karke kiya tha na (earlier he pointed towards himself)?” and Shera replies, “nai nai Maalik… ye ye…ye Sardar bola tha(No, no Maalik it was towards you)!”

Antim: The Final Truth, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, was released in 2021. An official adaptation of the hit Marathi film, Mulshi Pattern, the film starred Salman, Ayush Sharma, Upendra Limaye, Nikitin Dheer, Jisshu Sengupta, Sayaji Shinde, and Mahima Makwana in key roles.

The movie unfolds against the backdrop of the age-old ordeal of farmers losing their land to mafias. It narrates the story of a jobless son of a farmer who joins hands with land mafias of Pune and becomes a dreaded gangster. He aims to fight injustice after his father was ripped off his land.

On the work front, Salman Khan is currently busy shooting for his upcoming collaboration with Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film also features Rashmika Mandanna, Prateik Babbar, Sathyaraj, and Sharman Joshi in the key roles. The movie is poised to release next year on Eid 2025.

In addition to this, Sajid has also announced the long-awaited sequel to 2014, Kick with Salman. An exciting backshot of the superstar was shared with the official post relating to Kick 2; leaving fans excited.

