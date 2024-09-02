THROWBACK: When Shah Rukh Khan reached out to toddler trying to wake up dead mother at railway station during COVID-19; ‘I know how it feels’

Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan has always won over fans with his acting skills, style, and heartfelt kindness. Renowned for his philanthropic work, particularly during the pandemic, he has been a source of support for many. In a notable instance from the pandemic, the Dunki actor responded to a heart-wrenching video showing a toddler trying to wake his deceased mother at a railway station. SRK not only reached out to help the child but also shared the emotional moment on social media with a touching message, “I know how it feels.”

Earlier, a viral video shared on social media depicted a toddler desperately trying to wake his deceased mother on a railway platform in Muzaffarpur, eastern India. In response to the heartbreaking footage, Shah Rukh Khan's Meer Foundation stepped in to provide support for the child. The foundation pledged financial support and care, sharing a photo of the child with his grandparents to update the public. They expressed their thanks to those who helped them find the child and confirmed that he is now in the care of his grandfather.

Shah Rukh Khan also expressed his empathy on social media, reflecting on his own experiences with loss. On X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, "Thank you all for getting us in touch with the little one. We all pray he finds strength to deal with the most unfortunate loss of a parent. I know how it feels...Our love and support is with you baby.” His heartfelt message underscores the impact of such compassionate actions by celebrities during challenging times.

Shah Rukh Khan lost his father in his childhood and his mother passed away 34 years ago. In a conversation with David Letterman, Shah Rukh revealed that he harbors a regret regarding his parents that they did not spend enough time with him. He expressed his commitment to ensuring a different experience for his own children. He added that he has resolved to live a long life and be actively present for them, making sure they never feel abandoned.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan is set to appear in Sujoy Ghosh's King, where he will share the screen with his daughter Suhana Khan. The high-octane action thriller also features Abhishek Bachchan and Abhay Varma in key roles.

