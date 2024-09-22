THROWBACK: When Shah Rukh Khan said he was ‘4th Idiot’ to reject Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor led 3 Idiots

Imagine Shah Rukh Khan starring in Rajkumar Hirani's 3 Idiots, turning it into 4 Idiots. Unfortunately, that didn't happen because King Khan turned down the role. Not too long ago, Khan admitted that he regretted passing on the film, as he could have been the fourth "idiot" alongside Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sharman Joshi, and R. Madhavan.

During an appearance on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan, when asked about a role he regretted turning down, Shah Rukh Khan humorously replied, "I would have been the fourth idiot if I had done 3 Idiots. I think I'm the fourth idiot for passing on the film."

In the glamorous realm of Bollywood, where action-filled movies and dramatic hero-villain showdowns often reign supreme, 3 Idiots, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, stood out as a remarkable blend of emotion, humor, and social critique. Loosely based on Chetan Bhagat’s novel Five Point Someone, the film centered around the bond between three engineering students, offering a satirical take on the intense pressures of the Indian education system.

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh's King with daughter Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Abhay Verma. Pinkvilla reported that King will begin filming in Mumbai in January. The first schedule will kick off in Mumbai, followed by an extended shoot in Europe. The filmmakers have conducted several location scouts across Europe to find unique, untouched spots that will enhance the scale of the film. The makers plan to introduce a fresh style of action with Shah Rukh Khan in the lead, and the actor is reportedly enthusiastic about exploring this new genre.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan is set to appear in Sitaare Zameen Par alongside Genelia D'Souza and Darsheel Safary. The sequel is said to focus on Down Syndrome, with Khan intending to bring attention to another socially marginalized condition. Hindustan Times reported that Khan found an emotional story that portrays the struggles of those living with Down Syndrome. He aims to approach the topic with care, striving to create a meaningful impact that advocates for equality and dignity for those affected by the syndrome.

