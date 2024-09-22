Janhvi Kapoor to make cameo in Dhadak co-star Ishaan Khatter’s upcoming film with Neeraj Ghaywan? Find out

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter made their Bollywood debut with Dhadak in 2018. Now, nearly six years later, Kapoor is reportedly set to share the screen with Khatter again in Neeraj Ghaywan's upcoming film. While Janhvi is currently busy filming Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Varun Dhawan, she has also set aside some time for Khatter's untitled project.

According to reports by Bollywood Hungama, The Gunjan Saxena actress has agreed to a 10-day cameo in Neeraj Ghaywan's upcoming film. The report further mentioned that when Karan Johar and Neeraj approached Janhvi with the offer, she felt she couldn't refuse, given her deep respect for both of them. She has cleared 10 days from her busy schedule and is looking forward to reuniting with her debut co-star, Ishaan Khatter.

The source also revealed that the film will feature two lead heroes and that discussions are ongoing with another young actor to join the cast. They mentioned that the story revolves around two friends and highlighted that Neeraj has developed a compelling narrative that is sure to resonate with audiences. Additionally, the source noted that the treatment and tone of this film differ significantly from Masaan. The movie is expected to be released in the second half of 2025.

Meanwhile, Kapoor was last seen in Ulajh alongside Gulshan Devaiah. Directed by Sudhanshu Saria, the film was released earlier this month on Aug 2, 2024. Despite much anticipation, it couldn’t perform well at the box-office.

She is currently busy shooting for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Varun Dhawan. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari also stars Sanya Malhotra, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi. The Shashank Khaitan directorial is scheduled to be released on April 18, 2025. It will be co-produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Karan Johar, Sumit Chawla, and Shashank Khaitan.

She will be next seen in Devara: Part 1 alongside Jr NTR. Directed by Kortala Siva, the film also stars Saif Ali Khan as Bhaira in the negative role. Devara is poised to release on September 27, 2024. Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more updates!

