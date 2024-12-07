THROWBACK: When Shahid Kapoor revealed Sonakshi Sinha wasn’t happy with her name Chanda in R... Rajkumar; here's why

Shahid Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha shared the screen in Prabhu Deva’s romantic-action film, R... Rajkumar, back in 2013. In the movie, the name of the female character, played by Sinha, was Chanda. But it was later revealed that the actress didn’t like the name and tried her best to get it changed. During an old interview, Kapoor made this revelation.

During the promotions of their film R... Rajkumar, Shahid Kapoor, and Sonakshi Sinha discussed how the actress' character’s name Chanda bothered her. While talking to Eros Now Music, the Kabir Singh actor stated that when they started shooting for the movie, it kickstarted with the peppy number, Saree Ke Fall Sa, and by that time, the name of Sonakshi’s character wasn’t known to all.

So, whenever they used to chill together in the room with director Prabhu Deva, she would enter and start yelling ‘What is this name Chanda?’ Sinha would further inquire, ‘Why is my name Chanda? Please change my name from Chanda to something else.’

According to Kapoor, for the initial couple of days, the actress tried hard to get her name changed but no one knew why she was so adamant about it. To this, the Dabangg actress added that she even asked for her co-star Shahid’s help with it, but in vain. When asked why she didn’t like the name Chanda, the actress stated “I don’t know, it doesn’t sound right and seemed incomplete.”

Advertisement

She elaborated that it would have been a Chandani or something else. Apparently, they also thought of naming her character Purnima. But nothing of that sort happened and her name in the film remained Chanda. The movie became a commercial success and grossed over Rs 100 crore.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid is all set to kickstart his next project with Triptii Dimri. According to a source close to the development, the movie, which is now titled Arjun Ustara, will go on floors on January 6.

An industry insider exclusively told Pinkvilla that a massive set is being constructed at a studio in Mumbai, bringing the film’s vision to life. “The film will go on floors in January with a marathon schedule, and the makers aim to call it a wrap, to bring the film on the big screen by the end of 2025,” added the insider. Helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the movie will be bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri to start Sajid Nadiadwala and Vishal Bhardwaj’s Arjun Ustara on January 6