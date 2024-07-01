Prabhu Deva drops quirky and exciting first look poster from his new action comedy titled Singanallur Signal

Prabhu Deva is one of the most celebrated personalities from the film industry. The dancer cum actor has always entertained each one of us with his marvelous dancing numbers, and some memorable roles that became classics for his ardent supporters.

Now, in a recent update, Prabhu Deva has shared a new update about his latest venture. Have a look!

Prabhu Deva in Singanallur Signal

Prabhu Deva took to the social media platform Instagram and shared a poster of himself in a traffic police uniform while doing a dancing move in the middle of the road.

He wrote, “Happy to present the first look poster of our production No.3 #Singanallur Signal. A @itsyuvan musical. Produced by #AJPrabhakaran.”

Soon after Prabhu Deva’s post went online fans took to his comments section and expressed their excitement.

A user wrote, “Master is back.” Another one wrote, “Back on track with continuous projects. Best wishes Prabhu sir.”

More about Singanallur Signal

The upcoming flick has been written and directed by the 2020 Alva fame director J.M. Raja and features Prabhu Deva, Bhavya Trikha, Shine Tom Chacko, Sriman, Nikhil Thomas, Ayaz Khan, and others in crucial roles.

The film's music and background scores have been composed by renowned music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja, and the cinematography department was handled by Dinesh Krishnan B.

The editing has been done by Pradeep E Ragav, and the project has been bankrolled by AJ Prabhakaran under the banner of Muthamizh Padaippagam.

As for now, the makers have not unveiled the official date of the upcoming action-comedy flick.

Prabhu Deva's upcoming films

The actor is currently gearing up to feature in Thalapathy Vijay's The Greatest of All Time, helmed by Venkat Prabhu. As per reports, the film is touted to be a time-travel saga featuring Thalapathy Vijay in double roles.

Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Mic Mohan, Jayaram, Sneha, Yogi Babu, and numerous other actors appear in supporting roles in the movie.

Under AGS Entertainment, Kalapathi S Aghoram, Kalapathi S Suresh, and Kalapathi S Ganesh are funding the project. Venkat Raajen handled the editing, while Siddhartha Nuni handled the camera work.

On September 5, 2024, The Greatest Of All Time will be released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi theaters.

