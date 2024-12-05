Box Office: Shahid Kapoor Hit Flop Movie List

Born to Pankaj Kapur and Neelima Azim, Shahid Kapoor is one of the most talented actors from his generation. Shahid appeared in music videos and advertisements before making his debut in Bollywood. Remember Aankhon Mein Tera Hi Chehra by the Aryans? The actor started his showbiz career as a background dancer in films like Dil To Pagal Hai and Taal for which he received uncredited appearances. Shahid is now gearing up for Deva.

Shahid Kapoor's Filmography: Ishq Vishk, Jab We Met, Kabir Singh & Other Famous Movies

Known for his versatile acting, Shahid Kapoor has had more flops than hits in his career. Movies from his filmography that failed at the box office are Fida, Dil Maange More, Deewane Huye Pagal, Vaah! Life Ho To Aisi!, Fool N Final, Kismat Konnection, Dil Bole Hadippa! and more.

Shahid's debut, Ishq Vishk, helmed by Ken Ghosh, was an average grosser. His blockbuster movies are Vivah, Padmaavat, and Kabir Singh.

JAB WE MET

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Jab We Met starred Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor in the lead roles. Shahid gained recognition for his role as Aditya Kashyap in the 2007 film. Kareena was cast as Geet. The romantic comedy was a hit.

HAIDER

Based on William Shakespeare's tragedy Hamlet, Haider featured Shahid Kapoor in the titular role. The 2014 political crime thriller co-starred Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead. It was an average grosser.

KABIR SINGH

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Kabir Singh starred Shahid in the titular role of an alcoholic surgeon who has anger issues. Kiara Advani was cast as his love interest, Preeti Sikka. The 2019 blockbuster film received mixed responses with many criticizing how it promotes toxic masculinity and misogyny.

TERI BAATON MEIN AISA ULJHA JIYA

Released in February this year, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya brought Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon as romantic pair for the first time. Shahid played the role of Aryan Agnihotri, a smart robotic engineer and Kriti was cast as SIFRA (Super Intelligent Female Robot Automation). Co-directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, it was a semi-hit.

Shahid Kapoor's Movies And Their Box Office Verdicts

Movies Verdict Ishq Vishk Average Fida Flop Dil Maange More Flop Deewane Huye Paagal Flop Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi! Flop Shikhar Disaster 36 China Town Semi Hit Chup Chup Ke Average Vivah Blockbuster Fool & Final Flop Jab We Met Hit Kismat Konnection Flop Kaminey Average Dil Bole Hadippa! Flop Chance Pe Dance Flop Paathshaala Flop Badmaash Company Average Milenge Milenge Flop Mausam Flop Teri Meri Kahaani Flop Phata Poster Nikhla Hero Flop R... Rajkumar Average Haider Average Shaandaar Flop Udta Punjab Average Rangoon Disaster Padmaavat Blockbuster Batti Gul Meter Chalu Flop Kabir Singh Super Blockbuster Jersey Disaster Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Semi-Hit

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our own research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they adequately indicate the box-office performance of the films in question.

