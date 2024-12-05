Sonakshi Sinha's husband Zaheer Iqbal found her 'very scary' in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi; here's what he said

Sonakshi Sinha, who made her Bollywood debut in Dabangg opposite Salman Khan, has proved her versatility as an actress in the last decade. Recently, her husband Zaheer Iqbal shared that he loved her performance in a negative role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Moreover, he admitted he found her to be scary in the role.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, one of the most loved couples in the Hindi film Industry, sat down for an interview on Connect Cine's YouTube Channel. During the conversation, Zaheer explained how Sonakshi's performance in Heeramandi left a lasting impact on him. He admitted he was taken aback by her negative character and found it scary. He also praised her ability to effortlessly portray her character Fareedan and its emotions in the series.

He said, "I love her in Heeramandi as the negative (character). Amazing, But just watching you in Heeramandi, I was like, oh, she is very scary, bro."

Apart from the show, he shared that he likes watching the actress in her commercial films like R…Rajkumar and more. Iqbal acknowledged that most people feel Lootera is her best film, and he agrees that her performance was brilliant. However, he doesn't like her being sad in films; instead, he prefers to see her play vibrant and energetic roles in commercial films.

"I like every commercial film of hers like I always say that everyone says that Lootera and all these films, but for movies I love R...Rajkumar, and all those kinds of films of her where she has the energy, in Lootera and it was great performance but I don't like her when she is sad," the Notebook actor explained.

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and marked his OTT debut. It featured an ensemble cast of Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Segal in significant roles. The show explores the lives of courtesans in pre-independence India, and it was released on Netflix on May 1, 2024. It received mixed reactions, but Sonakshi Sinha received praise for her distinct role.

