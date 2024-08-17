THROWBACK: When Varun Dhawan revealed Shraddha Kapoor ‘always’ ditches plans; compares her to Hema Malini for THIS reason

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor share a strong friendship, and we got to see it again recently when Varun made a well-received cameo in Shraddha's Stree 2. The duo had previously collaborated on Street Dancer 3D. During a promotional event for the film, Varun humorously discussed how Shraddha often changes plans at the last minute and humorously compared her dramatic voice changes on the phone to Hema Malini’s.

During a promotional event for Street Dancer 3D, Varun Dhawan playfully revealed that Shraddha Kapoor is often the one who makes plans but then doesn’t show up. The actress immediately denied this claim, but Varun continued, saying that Shraddha would often say, “Bablu, Bablunath, Babulu, we should go tonight. You’re going, I’ll also come with you.”

He added that once he was ready and called her, she would respond with, “You know I’m very lazy. I’m already in bed, yaar.” Varun humorously mimicked her voice and compared her to Hema Malini, noting her dramatic voice changes over the phone by saying, “Hema Malini ban jaati hai." (She becomes Hema Malini).

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao are basking in the success of their latest film, Stree 2, which has surpassed expectations and become a major hit. The sequel to the 2018 horror comedy Stree not only lived up to the hype but also set new records at the box office. Among the many highlights noted by viewers on Twitter, Varun Dhawan's cameo as Bhaskar from Bhediya (2022)—the second installment in Dinesh Vijan’s horror comedy universe—was a standout moment.

In his special appearance, Varun Dhawan reprises his role as Bhediya to battle Sarkata, the new menace in Chanderi. His grand entrance in the film received an enthusiastic response from viewers. Additionally, fans were thrilled by the sizzling chemistry between Varun and Shraddha Kapoor in the song Khoobsurat from Stree 2.

Varun Dhawan's upcoming projects include Baby John and a film directed by Karan Johar where he'll star alongside Janhvi Kapoor. He will also appear in Citadel Honey Bunny, a collaboration with Raj and DK featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Besides this, Varun is set to join Diljit Dosanjh and Arjun Kapoor in No Entry 2, a highly anticipated sequel produced by Boney Kapoor and directed by Anees Bazmee. Recently, Pinkvilla has also exclusively reported that Varun will headline Border 2 alongside Sunny Deol.

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor has yet to officially announce any new films, but she is rumored to be in talks for multiple upcoming projects.

