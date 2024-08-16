Stree 2 Success Bash: Shraddha Kapoor arrives in style with her bestie Varun Dhawan aka Bhediya; WATCH

Stree 2, the sequel to Amar Kaushik's directorial Stree (2018), hit the screens on August 15. The film stars Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor reprising their lead roles. Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi, and Abhishek Banerjee play crucial roles in the movie. A day after receiving a positive response, the makers organized its success party in Mumbai on Friday (August 16). Shraddha arrived with her BFF actor Varun Dhawan, who has a cameo as Bhediya in the recently released film.

In a video posted by a paparazzo on Instagram, Shraddha Kapoor can be seen making an entry with Varun in a red Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica. They are surrounded by paparazzi outside the venue.

The Stree 2 actress looks gorgeous in a red top and blue jeans. She kept her curls open for the event. Varun is sporting a blue shirt and twinned with a pair of blue denims.

After deboarding the vehicle, Varun carefully escorts Shraddha, and both actors pose together for the pictures.

Watch the video here:

Apart from them, Rajkummar Rao graced the Stree 2 success party with his wife, actress Patralekhaa. Kriti Sanon and Abhishek Banerjee also attended the bash.

Shraddha Kapoor recently watched her film, Stree 2. She was spotted outside a theater in Mumbai and was mobbed by a flock of fans at the venue. In one of the videos, a paparazzi stated, "picture hit hai," to which the actress crossed her fingers and thanked everyone before leaving the area.

Advertisement

In Stree 2, Shraddha plays a supernatural figure with an undisclosed name. Rajkummar is cast as Vicky. In the sequel, Chanderi village is haunted by 'Sarkata,' a beheaded creature who abducts women. Apart from Varun, Akshay Kumar, and Tamannaah Bhatia are featured in their respective cameo appearances in the recently released horror comedy.

The film clashed with Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa at the box office on Independence Day.

Before the Stree franchise, Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan collaborated in movies like ABCD2, Street Dancer 3D, and Bhediya. Shraddha made her cameo in Varun and Kriti's 2022 film.

Have you watched Shraddha and Rajkummar's Stree 2 yet?

ALSO READ: Shraddha Kapoor gets mobbed by fans as she exits after watching Stree 2; don’t miss her reaction to paps saying ‘film hit hai’