Did you know Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2 has 'Sarkata' connection with her father Shakti Kapoor’s THIS 1999 film? Find out

Shraddha Kapoor is back with the sequel to the 2018 hit Stree. Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 hit the theaters on August 15 and is performing well at the box office. But did you know the film has a surprising link to her father Shakti Kapoor’s 1999 horror movie Sar Kati Laash?

Yes, you heard that right! It’s intriguing to discover that a horror film called Sar Kati Laash was released in 1999 featuring Shakti Kapoor. Fast forward 25 years, and his daughter, Shraddha Kapoor, is back with a chilling sequel, Stree 2. This new installment not only revives the iconic Chanderi gang but also introduces a new menace, Sarkata, who threatens to abduct all the village women. It’s fascinating how the legacy of ‘Sarkata’ has returned after 25 years!

Recently, Shraddha Kapoor was spotted in Mumbai leaving a cinema hall after watching her film. As she emerged, a crowd of excited fans gathered around her. In a video shared by a paparazzi account, Shraddha, dressed in a bright red top and blue jeans, looked radiant but required protection and an escort to her luxury vehicle due to the overwhelming attention. Despite the commotion, she graciously posed for photos with her fans. When one photographer commented, "picture hit day," Shraddha playfully crossed her fingers and joined her hands in thanks before heading out.

Shraddha Kapoor recently attracted attention over rumors of a breakup with her rumored boyfriend, Rahul Mody. The speculation grew when Shraddha unfollowed Rahul, his sister, his production company, and even his pet dog on Instagram. Additionally, her cousin Zanai Bhosle, granddaughter of Asha Bhosle, also unfollowed Rahul, intensifying the breakup chatter.

Stree 2 features a stellar cast including Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana in pivotal roles apart from Shraddha. The film is a part of Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe, which also features films such as Bhediya and Munjya. Directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Maddock Films in association with Jio Studios, this film is the sequel to the 2018 hit Stree.

